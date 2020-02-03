Yogurt bark screams, “Hey, I care about you!” Go ahead, take a square and with every bite, just know that this fun treat is packed with the good stuff made by Mother Nature.

Blackberry Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 2 tablespoons honey (optional)
  • ½ tablespoon cinnamon (optional)
  • ½ cup granola (optional)

Directions:

1. Blend 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1 cup blackberries. Optional: Add 2 tablespoons honey and ½ tablespoon cinnamon and blend.

2. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. Pour yogurt mixture on baking sheet and top with additional blackberries and granola or mixed nuts.

4. Place in freezer until hardened.

5. Once completely frozen, break apart and serve immediately. Place extra servings in plastic bag and return to freezer.

***

This article originally appeared in the January 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine. 

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started