Yogurt bark screams, “Hey, I care about you!” Go ahead, take a square and with every bite, just know that this fun treat is packed with the good stuff made by Mother Nature.
Blackberry Yogurt Bark
Ingredients:
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup blackberries
- 2 tablespoons honey (optional)
- ½ tablespoon cinnamon (optional)
- ½ cup granola (optional)
Directions:
1. Blend 1 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1 cup blackberries. Optional: Add 2 tablespoons honey and ½ tablespoon cinnamon and blend.
2. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
3. Pour yogurt mixture on baking sheet and top with additional blackberries and granola or mixed nuts.
4. Place in freezer until hardened.
5. Once completely frozen, break apart and serve immediately. Place extra servings in plastic bag and return to freezer.
***
This article originally appeared in the January 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.