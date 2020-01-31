I’ve followed the Prince Harry and Megan Markle drama closely, and what I’m always impressed by is their thoughtful, educated and genuine public comments to the media.
Now, I realize they have a team of public relation specialists and communication directors crafting every word so it represents them in the best light. But it got me thinking — wouldn’t it be wonderful to have this as moms?
Thinking eloquently on my feet has never been a strength of mine. But — like everything else in motherhood — it’s thrown at you like a ton of bricks, and you’re expected to figure it out as you go.
I desperately wish that every time a child had a question, you could send it off to your PR team and they would develop a perfectly poised and appropriate statement.
Like when they find your tampons and ask you what they are. The dreamer in me would have sent that off to my PR team. Instead, I pretended to be hard of hearing.
Another example would be when your 4-year-old asks why that boy you saw in the store had red dots all over his face. After I took a breath, I explained that older kids go through something called puberty, which can cause red dots to appear on their face. She responded with an excited smile and said: “Poop-erty? I can’t wait for that!"
She then thought for a second and said: “But mommy, why do you have red dots on your face, too?"
Sigh. Where’s my communications and PR team when I need them?! Or perhaps a motivational team to lift me back up...
Another favorite involves the time she asked me why I showered. As per the usual, it was the 97th question of the day and barely 10 a.m., so I responded quickly: “I showered because mommy smells.”
I didn't really think about my response or the consequences it would have. But her questions suddenly stopped, so I sang a little victory song in my head and moved on. However, my answer would come back to bite me in the you-know-what when we were at Costco two hours later. She screamed — as loud as possible — “Pee-ew, mommy! That man did not shower today.”
Mortified, I turned my cart around and quickly got to the next aisle.
I realize my daughter is only 4, and as she grows up her questions are only going to become more complex. As a mom, I worry about saying the wrong thing. I worry about confusing her little brain or worse — having her repeat what you said out loud in public.
They say that "kids say the darndest things," but I’d love to see how parents respond to their ridiculous questions. As parents, it’s possible to anticipate some of the questions they throw at us — those little wheels in their brain are constantly spinning. Maybe I’ll start taking up the common "no comment" response, or turning the questions on her to see how she answers.
OK, I’m partially kidding. Really, the only thing we can do is answer their questions as honestly as we can — and be prepared for the follow-up it may cause. Sometimes, no matter how long we have to think about it, we simply won’t have the answers. That’s okay, too.
However, if a "PR Mom Club" ever becomes a thing, I want in!
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
