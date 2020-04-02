If you’re anything like me — a work-from-home mom newbie — you’re probably going a little crazy with figuring out how to balance working efficiently while also keeping your kids happy, engaged, learning and not sitting in front of screens all day.
Finding a middle ground when it comes to screens is hard under normal circumstances. But today, during the coronavirus pandemic — with many parents working from home and also having to take over educating their kids, too — it can seem nearly impossible.
If you're looking for official guidelines, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for kids younger than 18 months and one hour of co-viewed, high-quality content for kids ages 2 to 5 . For kids 6 and older, the AAP recommends that families continue to have conversations and work to create a family media plan.
But that's harder to do these days. Parents need to give themselves a little bit of grace, Dr. Gregory Snyder, a supervising psychologist and director of research at the Boys Town Center for Behavioral Health, told me recently.
He had some great tips to help parents during this uncertain time.
First, parents who have to work from home need to focus on themselves.
“Focus on their own work demands,” Dr. Snyder said. “Kids are going to have more screen time than they ever have before, but (parents) also need to stay employed.”
It’s also important to create a realistic schedule the entire family can stick to every day.
“It’s better for the kids to have structure to their day instead of parents focusing on screen time as the culprit.”
In our house, we aim to get up with our alarms. We eat breakfast, get dressed and get ready for our day like we would any normal week day before the pandemic hit. Once you're ready for the day, Dr. Snyder says, head to a place at home designated for work or school time.
He also recommended getting work done first thing in the morning when kids are more willing to do it.
“Create a daily schedule that requires some of the demands they face at school,” he said.
However, some parents — especially those with younger kids — whose jobs might require morning meetings will need to create a schedule that allows them to get their work done. Maybe that involves more free play and screen time in the morning to keep kids busy.
Overall, parents need to figure out a schedule that works for them — and it might be completely different from another family they know. That’s OK.
Once academic work is finished, Dr. Snyder recommends sprinkling in other things like physical activity, reading and various household tasks like cleaning their rooms, taking out the trash or folding laundry before allowing screen time. Once they’re done, parents can feel good about allowing more screen time outside of needing it for educational purposes.
Dr. Snyder said video chatting is one way screen time wouldn’t be a bad thing when we’re trying to maintain social distancing.
“Have some virtual content with friends like with Zoom, but have it after they get other things done,” he said.
Dr. Snyder said he aims to be realistic and doesn’t want to set a threshold for parents where they’re beating themselves up during this time. As long as parents can model a good daily structure for their kids and allow some free-time use of electronics “only after they’ve done some degree of academic work, reading, tasks at home and physical activity,” kids are going to be fine.
