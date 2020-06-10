Every child learns to speak at a difference pace. Some are quick, while others take a little longer.

General milestones may help you decide if your child may need extra help. The following are some age-related milestones to follow.

By the end of 3 months, your child should be able to:

• React to sounds.

• Makes cooing sounds.

• Recognize your voice.

• Have difference cries for different needs.

By the end of 6 months, your child should be able to:

• Make speech-like babbling sounds.

• Use voice to express please or displeasure.

• Move eyes in the direction of sound.

• Pay attention to music and toys that make sound.

By the end of 1 year, you child should be able to:

• Babble in longer strings of sounds.

• Understand simple instructions.

• Recognize common item words.

• Try to use actions or gestures to communicate.

By the end of 18 months, your child should be able to:

• Recognize familiar people, names and objects.

• Follow simple gestures, commands and directions.

• Say new words on a regular basis.

By the end of 2 years your child should be able to:

• Use simple phrases.

• Ask simple one- or two-word questions.

• Speak well enough to be understood.

By the end of 4 years your child should be able to:

• Answer simple questions.

• Talk about their daily activities.

• Hear sounds at the same level as others.

• Know a word for almost everything.

By the end of 5 years your child should be able to:

• Communicate with adults and other children easily.

• Say most sounds correctly.

• Use sentences with details and tells stories.

• Use rhyming words and adult grammar.

If your child has not reached these milestones and you think your child may have a speech disorder, a speech language pathologist can test your child’s speech.

