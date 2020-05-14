The end of the school year is in sight, and kids are looking forward to summer fun! This is a great time for families to revisit their rules about technology use so kids don’t spend the next several weeks staring at a screen instead of enjoying everything the beautiful weather and freedom from school have to offer.
Parents — here are some things to consider:
1. What. Enlist your kids’ help and make a thorough inventory of all your home technology. Write down what you have and who has access to it. You may decide to shelve some items for the summer. If your child doesn’t need his laptop or tablet for homework during the summer, for example, this might be the time to put in in storage until school starts up again.
2. Time. How much screen time is acceptable every day? For helpful guidelines, the American Academy of Pediatrics has these recommendations for media limitations. This includes tablets, video games, TV, computers and cellphones.
— Birth to 18 months: Avoid screen time other than video chatting.
— 18 to 24 months: Limited high-quality programming, such as PBS, with a parent present to help the child understand what he or she is seeing.
— 2 to 5 years: One hour of high-quality screen time per day, with parent present to help the child understand and apply what is seen to the world around him or her.
— 6 years and older: Place consistent screen time limits, with special attention to ensure that media is not taking the place of adequate sleep, physical activity or face-to-face social interaction. Two hours or less of screen time is generally recommended.
3. When. Establish guidelines for which time of day your kids can use their electronic devices. Keeping dinner a “technology-free” zone is great for the summer. If you plan a summer family vacation, decide ahead of time which devices you’ll allow your kids to bring and when they can use them. Also, just because the kids may be sleeping in later during the summer days, doesn’t mean you can. Stick to a technology curfew (a time when everyone powers down for the day and devices go on the charger) that lets the adults get their much needed rest, too.
4. Alternatives. Make sure your kids have other activities lined up during the day. This includes sports practices, daily chores, volunteer activities, etc. This goes double for after parents get home from work. Plan for regular activities that get all of you outdoors and enjoying each other’s company. If adults model how to have technology-free fun, kids will join in.
5. Monitor. Decide how you will monitor and address technology use. Remind your kids that technology as entertainment is a privilege, not a right. Make sure kids know the consequences for inappropriate or excessive technology use.
Don’t let technology consume your kids and your family life during the break. With a little thought and planning, the next few months can bring you closer together as a family, all while creating some great summer memories!
