For as long as mothers have been working outside of the home, we've felt guilty about it. Those lost hours with our growing children and the creeping worry that we're depriving them of the necessary nurturing to make them successful later life weigh heavily on our minds.
When my husband and I found out we were expecting, the topic of how to manage childcare took center stage.
He grew up with a stay-at-home mom and felt that was the best way to go. I, on the other hand, was the product of two working parents. Not having had any daycare experience, Peter was skeptical about the idea of outsourcing childcare. However, my first-hand knowledge of being minded by a number of lovely ladies left me more amiable to that option. Then, add in the fact that my not working wasn’t really an option — both financially for us as a family, and mentally for me as an individual.
Thankfully, the perfect solution presented itself. My cousin, Sarah, would watch the baby at our house while I worked from home.
This is, of course, an ideal and rare arrangement that most working families don’t have available. Even though I work from home, it's still very much work. It still means time away from my kids and the guilty feelings that goes with it.
About a year ago my daughter, Mara, erected an office in the bedroom she shares with her brother, Declan. Randomly throughout the day she’ll “check in with the office,” which means popping into her room and rearranging the items she has carefully selected for her desk. She likes to note she has a home office just like me.
Initially when Mara unveiled her office, I thought it was really cute. But then Mara would talk about how busy she was at the office, just like me; how she needed to check her computer for work, just like me. And I felt a knot in the pit of my stomach. I realized that working from home means, in a way, I’m always at work, and those quick drop-ins to check my email or take a call were not going unnoticed by the kids. This, of course, induced some major mom guilt. What kind of message am I sending the kids?
Then I came across new research from the journal "Work, Employment and Society" that not only gave me waves of relief, but even a little kick of confidence that maybe the kids seeing mom work could be a good thing.
It turns out kids of working mothers are just as happy in adulthood as those who had stay-at-home moms. In the case of my little mini-me, Mara, seeing her mom work could translate into her working herself — possibly in a more supervisory role, which could mean earning a higher wage. As for the sons, those raised by moms who worked spent more time weekly caring for their family members, and held more equal gender attitudes.
It’s safe to say that getting to spend as much time as we can with our kids is every mom's goal, but not every mom's reality. But knowing that even when we’re working we are doing something to help our children develop is such a sigh of relief.
Now, if we could just get science to sign off on mandatory mom “me time” so I could tell my husband, “It’s not me saying I need to be left alone to read my book, it’s science.”
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Omaha’s Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show is a mom to two children who lives in Chicago. She writes weekly for momaha.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.