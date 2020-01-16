Children spend half their waking hours in school or at school-related activities. So it's important parents get comfortable being a part of it all.
In fact, studies show that children whose parents are involved in their education do better in school than children whose parents are not involved.
There are many ways parents can promote and encourage their child to do well in the classroom, but one big thing is establishing effective communication with your child’s school. Below are tips to encourage good communication and relationships with school staff.
- Evenings can be busy, but take time to check your child’s backpack for communication from the teacher. Things to look for include weekly activities, field trip reminders, homework, etc.
- If your child’s school uses a data management system (power school, infinite campus, etc.) check it frequently for grade updates, assignments and communication from teachers.
- Start communication when things are going well with your child. Don’t wait until there is a problem. Compliment your child’s teacher through notes or phone conversations.
- When there are problems, share concerns while the problems are small, and offer to work with school staff to find solutions.
- Join the Parent Teacher Association or volunteer to help with activities in your child’s classroom. This will provide opportunities to be more involved in your child's world at school.
- If you are a working parent and don’t have time to volunteer during work hours, ask the teacher. There are many things you can do at home that will help the teacher out.
A variety of factors may lead to a situation where a student is having behavioral or academic problems at school. Communication and cooperation between parents and the school are the keys to effectively resolving problems and getting the student back on track. Here are key points for effective communication with school personnel when you must address your child’s educational/behavioral needs:
- Feel confident that you know your child better than anyone, but try to communicate your concerns in a way that effectively helps you problem-solve with the school.
- Identify the appropriate school staff member you should talk to and schedule a face-to-face meeting at a time that is convenient for everyone. Follow any and all protocols.
- Prepare for a meeting or discussion with school personnel by writing down what you want to say and questions you would like to have answered. If you have any proposed solutions, list those as well.
- Clearly state your concerns in a positive manner that indicates you want to work with school personnel to find a solution that is agreeable to everyone.
- Stay calm and positive throughout the conversation. Avoid blaming or becoming defensive.
- Thank the representative for working with you to meet the educational and behavioral needs of your child.
- If necessary, schedule a follow-up meeting or make a follow-up phone call.
It's important to remember that, as a parent, you need to form a united front with school staff to ensure that your child is receiving the best possible education in the best environment. Taking a positive “teamwork” approach to resolving your student’s school problems can create relationships with school personnel that can be beneficial in the future and give your child the best chance for success.
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
