One of summer’s most popular pastimes for kids and families is heading to the local swimming pool for a fun day in the sun.
But because of coronavirus, Omaha pools are closed until further notice, according to the City of Omaha Parks department.
Instead, families will likely turn to home pools or visiting lakes where there are no lifeguards on duty. This increases the risk of drowning — the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States.
From 2005 to 2014, there were an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's about 10 deaths per day. And about one in five people who die from drowning at children 14 years old and younger.
As parents, we dread the idea of our children drowning — no matter what time of year it is. But nearly all drowning deaths are preventable as long as parents are aware of their children’s swimming capabilities and their knowledge of how to be safe around water. It's also important parents keep their children under constant supervision, enroll them in swimming lessons, know CPR and have pool fences and barriers installed.
Ben Snyder, aquatics program director at Diventures in Omaha, had some tips for keeping the entire family safe at the pool or lake this summer as well as safety activities to practice with your child and tips on what to do if someone is in distress
Staying Safe
» If you have new swimmers, don’t let them run straight towards the water. “Sit, watch the area and get used to the surroundings. Point out good behavior and bad behavior,” he said. “If there are lifeguards, point them out. Tell them they’re the best place to go if they need help.”
» Never leave a child unattended. Stay close and be alert. “That’s one of the biggest, baddest ones we have with families,” he said. “It’s really easy to let kids wander off or play but you want them within an arm’s reach.”
» Don’t rely on floaties or foam toys for safety. “The only safety device you should trust is a coast guard-approved life jacket,” Snyder said.
» Designate someone to watch kids in the water. If you’re in your backyard or at a lake, assign a designated watcher for your child. “It doesn’t have to be a lifeguard,” Snyder said. “Any adult will do.” He also recommended taking it in shifts.
» Always swim with a buddy. This applies to both adults and children. “Sometimes adults are overconfident in their abilities,” Snyder said. “Make sure someone knows where you're at.”
» Teach children water safety and swimming skills as early as possible. Parents can start teaching their children water skills as early as 6 months old. “Babies are born with innate skills because they just spent so much time in mom’s tummy,” Snyder said. “They’re preloaded with some survival skills but build on those as soon as possible.”
Safety Activities
Snyder also recommended two activities parents can practice with their kids regarding water safety.
» If they’re in a pool, practice jumping in, turning around and grabbing the wall. “They look to mom and dad for safety, but we want them to look for the wall,” he said. “We want to associate that with safety.”
» Jumping in and floating on their back. “If they can’t get to a wall, we want them to float on their back so they have plenty of air and can be easily rescued without issue,” Snyder said.
How to help someone who is drowning
Snyder also had more tips to remember for parents if they find themselves in a situation where they’re having to save a drowning child or adult.
» Designate someone to go get help right away.
» Form a reaching assist with a noodle without risking yourself in the process.
» If the area is not safe or the water is not safe, do not go in after them. Call for help first. “That’s how we get two victims,” he said.
We all want to have a great, memorable summer. So please take time to educate yourself in drowning prevention — and always make sure your children are under constant supervision when around water.
