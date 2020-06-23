June is typically my family's busiest month of the summer. We hop from planned activity to planned activity — whether it's church camps, overnight camps, craft camps and so on. Every week of June is full. My goal was to make it as fun and scheduled as possible for my five kids.
This year, after months of sheltering in place and weathering a global pandemic, June has been full of nothing.
Every activity and camp I’d signed my kiddos up for was canceled or rescheduled. May was full of refunds, disappointing emails and a lot of hard conversations with my kids. Hope lingers in the activities that were rescheduled for later in the summer, but we had to say goodbye to most of our favorite traditional activities.
But now that we’re on this side of a slow, empty month, I’m not sure we’re as sad that our schedule cleared out. What felt like the end of everything just a month ago now resembles a sweet gift of extra family time, much needed rest and no stress.
Instead of early mornings rushing out the door to make our activities somewhere near the start time, we’ve slept in, enjoyed breakfast as a family and stayed on top of our chore chart. Instead of evenings where we collapse from exhaustion after running around in the heat all day, we’ve spent evenings relaxing around our fire pit in the backyard, watching family movies and barbecuing with close friends. It’s all stuff we’ve tried to squeeze in during summers past, but with packed schedules and tired kids, our evenings have never been this enjoyable.
With pools still closed, we’ve found joy in the simplicity of backyard inflatable pools and running through sprinklers. Friends of ours bought a lake house this summer and we’ve spent days out there. My kids have gotten filthy with sand and lake water, and have had the time of their lives. We’ve read books, done crafts and baked. One of my daughters has even managed to teach our puppies all the tricks, commands and obedience tools — things we never make time for as we race from activity to activity.
This summer looks nothing like the one we planned months ago, but we’re finding peaceful bliss in the simple things and spending time with each other. What I thought would be a summer of disappointment and boredom has turned into something I know I will cherish always.
There is still heartache for the things we gave up and the missed memories that have always made our summers epic, but this slower pace has me wondering if there is more to making memories than planned activities. We can make our most impactful memories by slowing down and just enjoying the gift of being present with each other: laughing, making messes in the kitchen, doing the painful work of learning to finish chores well and cuddling around the fire pit.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.