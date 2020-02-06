Heroes come in different forms.
For some, a hero might be a person they know, such as a high school teacher, a coach or a mom or dad. For others, heroes are people they have never met. They're people — such as Ellen DeGeneres, Bono or Mother Teresa — who are inspirational because of their intelligence, talent or service. There is something about these heroes that inspires us, gives us hope and makes us want to be better. They inspire us to be great and help us to believe that we can.
For anyone who is a basketball fan, it's hard not to think of Kobe Bryant as one of the greats. His tenacity, hard work and perseverance helped him excel on the court. You knew you were watching magic when you watched him play.
When I first heard the news that Kobe Bryant had passed away, my initial emotion was shock. It was like someone had played a horrible joke. As more news surfaced, the tragedy continued. Not only have we lost Kobe, but we have also lost his daughter and seven other beautiful and important human beings. As the news continued, more and more people were sharing their thoughts and feelings regarding the loss.
Why do some people feel hurt by the loss of someone we have never even met?
Loss is complex, and it's different for every person. Whether you felt shocked or sad — or maybe you felt very little emotion — all of that is OK and appropriate. Loss can affect us immediately, but sometimes it takes time before we notice how much we are missing a person in our life.
Some losses — like the loss of a family member — can last a lifetime; it will always affect us in some way. Others can be short-lived, like the loss of a relationship. This type of loss will only affect us for a short time. Whether you are still reeling over the loss of Kobe, or you are living your day like nothing happened, it's OK. Grieving is about accepting how you feel in the moment.
As more news surfaced, lots of questions surrounding Kobe’s death were posed. Why was he on a helicopter? Was it safe to fly? Was the correct equipment on the plane? This is what we call "dirty pain." It's a pain that is going to make us suffer. The reality is that we lost someone we love — and it is unbearable. When we are grieving, it is important to focus on the loss, not on what we can’t control. We grieve the loss of losing someone we can never get back.
It is in the darkness when we can experience the light. Why did Kobe’s death affect you? Maybe you were amazed by his moves on the court or you were a fan of the Lakers. Maybe he inspired you in learn that with hard work, mental toughness and consistency, you can be great, too. Maybe you are a mother who can't imagine what it would be like to lose a husband or a daughter. Or maybe you are a father who remembers all the times you bonded with your son or daughter watching Kobe on the court and analyzing the game together.
These feelings and moments are all linked to our values. Now, what do you do? With great tragedy, comes great lessons. You continue to live those values. Hold your children a little tighter, tell someone how much you love them or make sure to follow up on that phone call to your friend, child or parent.
I know I will.
