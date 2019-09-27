I mother my friends. I don’t mean to, but sometimes it just happens.
When I see a friend who is struggling, I tell her to slow down. I remind her she doesn’t have to do all the things.
If she’s too stubborn to call the doctor when she’s been feeling sad for months on end, I nudge her and remind her it’s important to take care of herself. If she has an asthma attack, I ask if she remembered to call her specialist.
It’s my nature to mother people.
Sometimes I worry this tendency to mother will get annoying to my friends. I wonder if I'm overstepping my boundaries or taking this helicopter-mom thing to a whole new, weird level. Am I a helicopter friend?
After all, I know I can be pushy.
Then I see them mothering me right back, and I know it’s okay.
They pull ibuprofen out of their purse when my back aches and I forgot mine. They check in on me and make sure I’m doing okay with the new move. They offer to pick up my kids so I’m not running in circles.
Because that’s what friends do. We mother each other.
I guess it makes sense. After all, moms are the ones who take care of everyone else. We’re the ones who make sure everyone else is okay so of course that will extend to our friends. It’s one of the glorious qualities of true sisterhood.
After all, if we don’t mother each other, who will?
So during these high-intensity years — where our kids still demand so much of us — let’s not forget about our soul sisters. Those life-long friends who will be mothering us and needing our mothering, too — long after the kids move out.
It’s a wonderful thing and it's a role no man or child could ever fill. It's the sacred bond of mothering friends; true soul sisters.
***
Jenni DeWitt is married and has two sons, the youngest of whom battled childhood leukemia — and won. Jenni writes weekly for Momaha.com. She is the author of “Forty Days” and “Why Won’t God Talk to Me?” You can read more about Jenni here.
