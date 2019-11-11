I can look at my high school prom pictures and recognize faces, but I only talk to one of the girls who has her arm around me in all the photos. She’s been my pseudo-sister since we were 8-year-olds playing Barbies, having sleepovers and driving our parents crazy.
Prom was one of those picture-perfect moments that was supposed to last a lifetime, but those photos are now in boxes and scrapbooks. They're snapshots to pull out when my daughter needs a laugh from looking at mom’s silly updos or post-prom VSCO girl — the new lingo for a 90s girl — attire.
Making friends in high school may not have seemed easy at the time, but it was so much easier than making friends when you are in your 30s and 40s. For a long time, my social circle contained my lifelong female friends who have stuck with me through breakups, bad hair, marriage, kids and a career. My friend group even expanded to some close-knit co-workers.
However, until recently, I didn’t realize there was a whole other group of mom friends I was about to discover — the mothers of my daughter’s friends. I’ve been so lucky that my third-grader has not only found great friends at school but also friends with kind, fun and friendly moms who I am happy to now call my friends.
There’s the dance mom who I sit and chat with every Tuesday night. There’s the mom who has more strength than anyone I have ever known. There are the moms who make it to every school party and make my daughter and all her classmates feel like rock stars. Finally, there’s the mom who invited me to prom.
Yes, prom.
No, she’s not chaperoning a high school dance and begging me to come along. This is mom prom, a charity event where moms who are long past prom age (or at least 21) can come for a fun night of pampering, dance and girl bonding. Mom Prom 2020 is on Feb. 29 (Leap Day), with proceeds going to the Nebraska Red Dawgs Youth Wheelchair Basketball team.
It’s been more than 20 years since my last prom, and I can’t wait to dance the night away with some really cool women for a good cause. It can be so hard to make friendships in your 30s and 40s. I am so glad I looked outside my circle and at the amazing mothers of the incredible children my daughter calls her friends. We’ll enjoy our first prom in decades in February — but first it’s time to dress shop!
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.
