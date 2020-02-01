I’ve never been a huge Valentine’s Day person.
Like most holidays, it’s more about celebrating with my child than making a big deal with my spouse. We may have dinner or exchange cheesy cards, but that's about it.
Valentine’s Day is really focused on romance and significant others, but I think there’s a group that often gets left out on the Hallmark holiday — and that is the single parents.
When I think of my mom and dad friends raising kids on their own, I want to dedicate this Feb. 14 to them. These are the parents who are flying solo. They’re addressing Valentine's Day cards and making favors for the class party for their elementary-aged kids. They’re attending class parties or lamenting that they can’t take time off from work to be there. These parents are spending every second of their Valentine's Day focused on their kids. There’s not a lot of time for love or romance because they are the one and only parent in their child’s life. They are the beginning and the end.
I think of my single mom friends who will spend Valentine’s Day dinner with a heart-shaped pizza or a breakfast of heart-shaped pancakes. I look at those single dads who nurse their teen daughters and sons through broken hearts during this loving (and often love-lost) holiday. I imagine my friends who are going through divorce or separation keeping the kids’ best interests first and loving them with all their hearts.
Valentine’s Day may not be a big day for my husband and I, but I don’t want to take for granted that I have a partner on these and other holidays. On this Valentine’s Day, I want to shout out to my single-parent friends who are doing the best they can for their kids every single day on their own.
Maybe you’re a single parent who is in a new relationship. Maybe this Valentine’s Day is just about you and your kids. Maybe you have a spouse, partner or significant other helping you raise your kids. Whatever the case may be, don’t forget to give yourself a little grace this Valentine’s Day. Your kids know how much you love them. That’s really what it’s all about. If you make the party, create the Valentine’s box or make adorable little cards, that’s great! However, if you miss the class party, get store bought Valentine’s Day cards or forget them altogether, everyone will survive.
If you are like me and have some single parent friends, send them a little love this Valentine’s Day. I am thinking of an important single mom friend in my life who gives 110% to her kids. Everything she does is for them. She doesn’t need a bouquet of flowers or a box of chocolates from those little boys to know that her entire existence is all about love. But you bet I am thinking of her on this heart-shaped holiday.
It’s the single parents that really remind me what love is all about. On Feb. 14, they truly have my heart and love.
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.