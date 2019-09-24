This year, my daughters signed up to play volleyball for our school for the first time ever.
I was excited for the opportunity and exercise they would be able to get through a school-sponsored activity. But when I went to sign them up on the very last day, I couldn’t help but notice the blank space beneath the question, “Are you willing to coach?”
It was obvious nobody else was willing to take on the responsibility of coach, considering I was the last parent to sign up and I knew the Google doc updated in real time.
I had an out-of-body experience as I watched myself fill in my name for the middle school volleyball coach’s position.
To be honest, I didn’t think I would get it. I assumed the athletic director would take one look at me — with my wild curly hair and boho style — and say, “No hippies allowed.” Additionally, before the season started, I hadn’t touched a volleyball in 15 years. I haven’t played competitively in almost 20 years.
But that didn’t seem to matter to the school — or the other parents or the players. They just needed someone to fill the spot — and that dummy was me.
Fear, insecurity and plain old "I don't want to do it" mentality walked with me into that first practice. I remembered the basics of the game, but could I teach it to chatty tweens who would rather be texting?
The answer was yes. Yes, I could.
But what I’ve been most surprised about is what I’ve learned. While I coach the basics of competitive volleyball, these 12 12-year-olds have taught me more about life than anyone else lately.
For starters: We can’t do it alone, ladies. Mom life is hard. We have to-do lists the size of the eighth-grade national spelling list on a daily basis. We live in our cars driving little people all over the map, and we don’t often get positive feedback from these adorable munchkins we sacrifice so much for.
We need a team at our side. A close-knit group of teammates to prop us up when we miss or fail, and remind us that we’re doing the best we can. We need encouragement spoken into our lives on a daily basis; we need shared hope to keep going, keep trying and keeping getting better. We need smacks on the butt and high-fives to remind us that we’re awesome.
In the coaching clinic I went to before the season started, the facilitator said, “Men battle to bond. But women — women need to bond in order to battle.” We need our inner circle to keep us performing at our greatest potential. And we need those solid, strong bonds to help us celebrate the victories and rally after defeat.
I’ve seen the possibility the smallest spark of hope can bring. The simple, yet profoundly whispered words, “I can do this.” And then the joy that comes with succeeding in something that felt utterly impossible.
These tweens — with their sass, eye rolls and constant giggles — have reminded me that trying never stops. Our team motto is “Whoever tries the hardest, longest wins.” And I’ve found myself applying it to daily life.
They’ve taught me patience in the struggle, how to shake off a loss and show back up to practice, ready to work harder — to turn the next challenge into a victory.
It hasn’t been my smoothest endeavor. I have a lot to learn as a coach — and apparently as a human. But getting to know this incredible team of young ladies has turned a reluctant responsibility into an exciting adventure I’m better off because of.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.