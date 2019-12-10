I agree with the famous song when it says Christmas is the "most wonderful time of year."
But it’s also the busiest.
The days are packed with work parties, friendly gatherings, school programs, church plays, holiday performances and shopping. All the shopping.
With so many people to buy presents for, a lot of people start months ahead of time. To be honest, nothing brings me more joy than picking out the perfect present for the special people in my life. Except for maybe my children.
Don’t get me wrong; I want to make every Christmas amazing and memorable for them. But somewhere along the way, the sheer number of presents stopped being exciting and just became overwhelming. Overwhelming to buy for, overwhelming to find storage for and underwhelming in their newness.
A couple years ago, I decided I couldn’t stand it anymore. Zach and I had to find solutions for the materialistic things we accumulated every Christmas season. Our five kids didn’t just get presents from us, but from grandparents, aunts and uncles, friends and each other. It was too much. And the worst part? The kids seemed to move on shortly after the wrapping made it to the trash.
Then one year for the girls’ birthdays — which are within a week of each other — we took them to a resort water park instead of buying them gifts and throwing a party. We all had the best time simply spending time together, splashing in the pool all day and all night and relaxing from our usually hectic day-to-day lives.
That’s when it hit us.
We could overfill our house with all the cheap, plastic things the kids want that will inevitably break or be forgotten about. Or or we could give them meaningful experiences that will last them a lifetime.
It wasn’t even an argument. We moved to experiences immediately. Cutting down the number of presents they get under the tree can be disappointing at first, but filling in those spaces with family activities and small trips quickly reminds them how blessed and special they are.
This year, instead of a destination, we gave them two puppies. It’s been the best Christmas yet. Next year, we’re saving up for a big family vacation that they’ve been begging for forever. And I’m already anticipating the joy and excitement it will bring them.
There is more to life than things. This is a lesson I hope we’re instilling in our kiddos. I’d rather them see the world and experience as much of it as they can, rather than fill their rooms with the latest toy sensation.
And I’ve been noticing a trend in my friends doing the same thing. A good friend of mine is giving parent fun days to her three kids. Each month, her kids will get to spend a day doing something fun with either mom or dad. In an online mom’s group I’m in, someone posted about a Grandparent Adventure Box with a similar idea — a new activity with grandma every month. Each envelope contains a preview of what’s to come, like movie tickets or an afternoon ice skating. Planning a trip doesn’t have to be extravagant either. Using hotel points for a place with a pool in town makes cold winter days an adventure. Or touring parts of Nebraska you’ve never seen before. If grandparents are looking for options, a yearly pass to the zoo or children’s museum are experience options you can enjoy all year round.
Gifts are a wonderful, special part of the holidays, but with a little out-of-the-box thinking, they can be a gift for everyone involved, making sure the spirit of the season lasts all year long with memories for a lifetime.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
