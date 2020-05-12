It happened twice, just a couple days apart from each other.
The first time, my daughter rushed into the house after my husband picked her and her siblings up from school. She threw herself on the couch next to me and burst into tears.
"What’s wrong?" I asked frantically, ready for the worst-case scenario. She unloaded all the school drama and the hard day she’d had in gulping sobs of emotion.
Then, a few days later, I arrived to pick up one of my sons from a birthday party. He had looked engaged and entertained — like he was having a good time. But the second I showed up, he ran over to me with tears streaming down his face. He had gotten hurt but hadn’t wanted to complain to any of the parents overseeing the party. He bravely waited out my return so he could break down for me alone.
Those gut-punch moments — when all I can do is catch my kids and try to sort through their hurt and pain while they fall apart in my arms — got me thinking about why they’re so emotional around me specifically. Those instances seemed to happen one right after another but truthfully, with five kids, I seem to always be helping one of them with something.
Sometimes it makes me feel like a bad mom. Like if I would have just stayed away, they would have been fine. When I show up to volunteer for a class party or pick them up from Sunday school, games, birthday parties or sleepovers, tears, bubbling emotions and all the drama just flow out of them. I hear about all that has happened — the good, the bad and the ugly.
These big meltdowns aren’t a constant thing for each individual child. They can all be over-dramatic and loudly expressive for sure, but they’re kids and life is tough. Most of the time, it’s smooth sailing. But when they do happen — when the big fat tears fall publicly, they can’t seem to catch their breath and the whole world seems to be falling apart — those moments leave a mark.
So, is it me? Is my presence somehow taking their toughness away? Stealing their nerve?
I don’t think so.
When my kids are going through hard times; when something awful has happened or when embarrassment feels absolutely crushing, my presence is just what they need. I’m their safest place. I’m the anchor that keeps them grounded. I’m the reassuring word that feels lifesaving. They’re tough enough to hold it together without me, but as soon as they see me, it’s like a ship landing in safe harbor after a violent storm. What comes out as intense emotion is, in fact, relief, need and trust.
It can be hard as a parent to hold your kids up in those moments. Social pressure has us quickly drying eyes, wiping cheeks and sending them back to play as fast as possible. We’re afraid of making scenes. We're too busy to listen to all the problems and offer all the solutions. We don’t want other children to feel bad or other moms to think we don’t have a handle on our kiddos.
And yet, the opposite couldn’t be more true. Being the landing place for our babies is the absolute best thing we can do for them. We can listen to them, really hear them, right them and send them back into the world feeling lighter and stronger. We get to be their safe place.
I can think of no greater honor.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
