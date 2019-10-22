Nothing makes me feel like more of a failure as a parent than walking into my kids’ bedrooms. There are clothes on the floor, toys everywhere and bedding rumpled beyond recognition.
They are content to live in a dump while my cleanliness-is-next-to-godliness spirit shrivels to the size of the apple core abandoned in one of the corners of their rooms.
So, what’s the solution? Do I swoop in and save them from the pigsty of their own making? Or do I strip all fun, games and social activities until they learn to pick up after themselves?
I yo-yo back and forth between both options.
On the one hand, they must learn to clean their own spaces. It’s a necessary skill of adulthood. Not only that, but they have to learn to be dissatisfied with living in filth! Right?
On the other hand, asking them to clean their room to my standard — meaning under the bed, in the corners of the closets and making sure all the dresser drawers are able to shut — means they will never get to leave my house again.
Yesterday, a friend told me she gave her son an ultimatum. It was clean his room or no supper. He chose no supper. (She did feed him, of course. It just wasn’t the delicious pizza the rest of the family got to enjoy.)
These kids know no surrender. They’re willing to give up whatever we throw at them in order to avoid simply putting their dirty clothes in the nicely provided clothes hamper. And why wouldn’t they? Especially when anywhere on the floor is so much closer than the hamper sitting five feet from them.
After staring at cluttered floors and hearing them complain about having nothing to wear — because two thirds of their wardrobe is stuffed somewhere in a corner and hasn’t made it to the laundry in weeks — I give in and help while swearing this is it! This is the last time! It’s always the last time. There have been so many last times that they don’t even have a full understanding of what I mean.
To be honest, they’ve always beat me in this contest of wills. They know if they can keep their rooms filthy enough for long enough, eventually I will break. Eventually I will give in and help them. I think they know I will always give in.
So we sort, organize and go through all the drawers, bins and beds. We put things where they belong. At the end of it all, we’re all exhausted but satisfied. I say things to them like, “Doesn’t it feel great to get that done?” or “Don’t you just love living in a clean, tidy space?”
I get noncommittal grunts in response. "But it’s fine," I promise myself. "This is the time I’ll stay on them."
And I do. For a few days. I always start out with such good intentions.
But then life gets busy and laundry gets dropped off. Slowly but surely the toys and the clothes and the kids happen all over again. And then the epic battle of wills begins, where I inevitably surrender and start the cycle all over. And I’m afraid this is how it will always be. Until one day they move out, taking their mess with them.
My only solace is that one day, they’ll have to go through this with their own children. While I, grandmother extraordinaire, buy their kids all the toys with all the little pieces and all the little parts to make all their messes extra messy. Vengeance will be mine! One day...
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
