My oldest daughter recently turned 13. Her first foray into the teenage years was met with excitement and joy.
It seemed to happen overnight. She went to bed a little kid and woke up a beautiful teenager intent on conquering the world.
Unfortunately, our excitement was dimmed by comments from others. While we celebrated her new status as a teenager, others couldn’t help but share their worry.
So many people frowned when I shared the news, saying things like, “Oh no! Not the teenage years.” And they'd add a groan for good measure. Or “Good luck!” while implying that Stella’s new teen status was going to be nothing but trouble.
I’ve seen it in other ways, too; these low expectations that people use to define kids. When strangers see my five wild kids, they comment on how overwhelmed I must be. When my 3-year-old acts out, they remind me that these years go fast and that all I must do is endure them. When my tween daughter shares drama from school, friends empathize with how difficult and reactive girls are. Nobody seems to mind that my children are perfectly capable of hearing them or that their words can’t help but influence me.
Teenagers, tweens and toddlers are hard. We all know that. But they’re also fun, sweet and capable of living up to our expectations. They are also very willing to live down to expectations, too.
In the fall, after spontaneously signing up to coach middle school volleyball, I attended a coaching clinic. The thing that hit me the hardest was not advice about the sport, but when the clinic director said, “Kids love living up to your expectations, so set high ones.”
I left the clinic determined to apply that philosophy to every area of my parenting. I realized too often I let other people’s opinions or standard perceptions influence my parental outlook. By agreeing with society that teenagers are difficult and constantly ready to fight, I put myself on the defensive. I walked into parenting my new 13-year-old braced for battle. By acknowledging that 3-year-olds are stubborn and headstrong and destructive, I put myself in a position to be impatient with all my toddler’s bad behavior. In other words, I set the bar low and my kids were more than willing to live down to what I expected of them.
But this simple mindset shift changed everything.
Instead of strapping on armor, waiting for a fight, I can hold my kids to a standard of good behavior and kindness. I can give them hard chores and difficult tasks and expect good attitudes from them. And the best part? They learn to live up to those expectations.
It’s not immediate and it’s not necessarily easy. It’s definitely not without failure and struggle. But when my expectations force them to try harder and learn new skills, they strive to reach those goals. They try harder because they have a new standard to live up to. They develop new abilities and work toward success because that’s what’s expected of them. They reach for higher heights because the bar has been raised.
Too often we expect too little of these rather remarkable kiddos. And while they are very happy to live in those small spaces, they also have incredible potential to reach for great, big things. And the best part? They’re happier and healthier when they’re striving to do and be better. Their active minds and energetic bodies want to be engaged at their highest capacity.
So let’s readjust our expectations and help them find greatness at all stages of life.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
