As I continue to struggle with the racism I'm seeing in our community and country, and my own internal strife about how to respond, I am greatly comforted by the words of Arthur Ashe: "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can."
As a person who is white and has privilege, I feel like I don’t have the right words to say, and yet I refuse to stay silent on the topic. As a parent, I know it’s my duty to talk to my children about what’s going on in the world, but I struggle with how to navigate the conversation.
As I sorted through my own emotions and questions, I turned to my trusted friend and colleague, Dr. Lawrence Chatters, for his perspective and guidance. Chatters is an African-American father raising two daughters — ages 15 and 11 — with his wife Katie here in Omaha. He has a doctorate in counseling psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and is currently the vice president for Student Affairs at Midland University in Fremont. Chatters has dedicated much of his life’s work to increase the inclusivity of different spaces where there isn’t much diversity.
He shared his thoughts with me about how to talk to our children about the racism, protests and rioting that is happening in our country. Our conversation covered many topics, and as we talked about the questions that have been keeping me up at night — “How do we talk to our kids about what is happening in the world right now?" and “How do we inspire changes by starting at home?” — Chatters offered a thoughtful acronym using the word “LOVE.”
L: Learn and listen.
"Learn more about the issue. As a parent, we pride ourselves with being able to provide our kids with information," Chatters said. "However, as parents, we too need to learn about what’s going on in our world."
He said parents should do their research, look at a number of different resources and learn about the issues. "Learn the names, learn what has happened and why," he said. "Learn about and understand your own privilege."
Chatters recommended some resources, including "Raising White Kids" by Jennifer Harvey, "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo and “White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin Diangelo.
I have personally struggled with what to say and Chatters said it's not necessarily a parent's duty to "have the right thing to say right now."
"That's 100% OK. But it is your duty to try to be as empathetic as possible in this moment, and make yourself available to listen to other people in this moment," he said. "Friends that you have that are people of color, and other friends that are struggling with what to say... be willing to sit with that struggle together."
Chatters also said parents need to listen to their sons and daughters and understand what they’re experiencing. It’s important to not push them beyond where they are, he said, but instead understand where they are and meet them there. Our children know so much more and understand so much more than we ever give them credit for. We have to listen to our children and ask them questions like, “What do you think about what’s going on?” and then really listen to what they say. Then, from your learning, you can help them navigate their feelings and provide them with factual information.
O: Offer help and hope.
First, offer help by providing your child with a shoulder to cry on, Chatters said. Offer ways they can express their feelings. One example may be helping them put together a sign that expresses what they want to say.
Next, offer hope. Let your children know that we, as a people, can make it through this together. Chatters recommends phrases like "Sometimes things get worse before they can get better" (since we know this is true from our own experiences) and “We, as a family, we can be instrumental in making sure this is something we don’t do. There may be people out there that are racist, but we don’t have to be that way. We can love all people."
V: Validation and vulnerability.
Chatters said it's important to validate kids' feelings, as well as the sadness of the people and communities that are experiencing the trauma. We need to validate the devastation that’s happening all over the country.
"When you’re able to validate people's feelings all around you, that shows our kids something special," Chatters said. "It shows you are recognizing that someone else is hurting, and you are acknowledging and validating that pain and hurt. When we do this with our kids, they see it and can acknowledge it, too."
Chatters talked about validating the feelings of his daughters, who have strong feelings about what's happening in the world. “As two young African-American girls, seeing all this stuff around them and wanting to get involved and do something because they see their friends going to protests, it was important for me to say, 'I validate your feelings. I know you’re struggling. I’m struggling too. I want to get involved, I want to do something. Maybe we can do something together,'" he said.
Chatters also talked about the importance of vulnerability.
"Our kids know when we’re sad, hurt or broken. They are attuned to us," he said. "We have to be vulnerable enough to say, 'I don’t know everything about race and racism, but I’m going to learn more' or 'I don’t understand how we’re going to fix this problem, but I’m hopeful we can.'"
This, he said, reinforces to our kids that we are human beings. We don't know everything but are willing to be with our children where they are at.
E: Empower.
"Empower your child to recognize that they can voice their opinion, thoughts and feelings," Chatters said. "And that you, as a parent, will be willing to listen to what they have to say. This is setting a foundation for many other positive conversations."
When kids know they can come to us, the more likely they'll be to come to us in many challenging situations they face. Don't shut down the open line of communication that can be there, Chatters said. Empower your child to know it’s okay to come to you to talk about these things.
Finally, Chatters says parents should encourage kids to be more inclusive in any way they can. "Encourage them to break down barriers," he said. "When kids play, they’re not worried about what other people look like; they’re just having a good time."
Parents should also encourage deeper concepts of inclusivity, like understanding other people’s cultures and histories. Consider going to events as a family that explore other cultures and people. Encourage kids to be the change we all want to see.
“I do believe all we need is love during this time," Chatters said. "If we can find it in our hearts to love those people we don’t know and know nothing about the way that we love the people we do know and know everything about, then we are narrowing the gap that separates us as people.”
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instragram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
