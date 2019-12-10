The holiday schedule will likely never be a breeze with a blended family.
Kids need to spend time with their other biological parent and there are always relatives to squeeze into the equation. Not to mention starting new traditions with the new family unit.
Every tradition you carried out in your former home may not work in your new reality. But you can smooth the way toward building new holiday customs with some good communication.
Start early with your discussions.
Get together now with your new partner and the older children in the home and talk over how they see holidays with the new blended family developing.
“Religion, traditions. It’s important to talk about some of those expectations,’’ said Rene Pretorius-Parks, a licensed independent mental health practitioner and a licensed marriage and family therapist for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
Children from about 9 or 10 and up should be included in the discussion. Even some at the age of 5 or 6 can tell you if there is something about the holidays they enjoy.
Talk about must-haves and how you can make it work.
If you and your kids have always gone to the “Nutcracker” and your stepchildren aren’t wild about that idea, maybe they can schedule something that’s important to them during that same time.
Or, if some of you go to one religious service and the other half to another, consider whether everyone should go to both or if it’s best to split up and then just meet afterward for pizza.
“I don’t think there is a right or wrong way as long as everyone in the family just feels heard,’’ Pretorius-Parks said. “It’s a mix of old traditions and creating new ones.’’
While you want to accommodate the traditions your children have always known, it’s also important to build something together.
That might be a tree-decorating session or watching a holiday movie as a family.
“If one kid says, I don’t want to contribute, then say: I don’t expect you to watch the movie but I expect you to be in the area. Kind of in the vicinity of the tradition.’’
That same flexibility may be needed on the holiday itself. If half of the kids are going to their mom’s house for Christmas Day, then the new tradition may be that you open gifts together on Christmas Eve. Or maybe Thanksgiving for your new group is the Sunday after so Susie and Johnny can go to Grandma’s for turkey and time with the cousins as they’ve always done.
What’s important to remember when talking about your new plan is that kids need to have time with both biological parents. So create a schedule with that in mind.
“My emphasis here is you have to learn to be accommodating and flexible during the holidays and make sure kids get to spend time with both sides of the family,’’ Pretorius-Parks said.
This article originally appeared in the December 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
