College is a mix of social experimentation and some formal course work. Combined, they help young adults develop and set a course for their life. Of course there are other ways to find direction and set a course, but the college experience is unique.
For many people, college was the highlight of their lives. It was the first time they experienced some independence in a somewhat controlled environment, and they also made lifelong friendships. But with coronavirus affecting many things in our lives, today's students and their parents might be wondering how their college experience will be affected. What is college going to look like in a pandemic world?
The truth is, no one knows. It's likely the social aspects of college will be what's missing. The learning and thinking are being provided in a virtual environment. As parents and others are concerned with sending young adults off to college during this time of uncertainty, I think it is best to focus on things that are certain. Below are some tips for students (and their parents) entering college during a pandemic.
1. At the end of the day, learning and thinking are the big part of the college experience. These building blocks will not change because of a virus. Professors and teachers are very interested in helping students learn and, more importantly, learn to think. College freshman: You will need to learn to think differently than you did in high school. Coronavirus doesn’t change that either.
2. Exercise tolerance. Students entering college will be exposed to a diverse set of people, customs, rituals and thoughts that are much different than their own. For some, this will be the first time they will discover that their way of thinking isn’t the only way of thinking. With so much uncertainty in the world, I would expect students might struggle a bit more because of this.
3. Stress and homesickness might happen. Many campuses might not have as many social activities — if they have any at all. All the learning without any of the fun could lead to stress for students. Additionally, homesickness is a significant concern for many college freshman during normal times. As students experience college life and stress, they might find themselves longing for the life they knew and could navigate. Parents should be prepared to support their child through these times. You can’t take the discomfort away, but you can offer a reassuring voice paired with your expectations that they can and will get through this.
4. Parents need to learn their role in their young adult's life. College is the time in young adult's life when they are beginning to learn who they are and who they will be. Too many parents stunt this growth by falling back into traditional parenting roles. It's time for the young adult to assert some independence, and it is time parents let them do so. Let the unreasonable professor or boss cause them stress. You can’t fix this and they need these experiences to learn from. Stop thinking for them, stop doing their work and slowly start raising your expectations. Teaching them that there is a direct connection between independence and responsibility is vital. This is always a hard thing for young adults to learn.
Coronavirus has altered our society in many ways, but the future is not bleak. This is still an exciting and adventurous time for young adults heading to college. Some will go forward undeterred; some will embrace the chaos that is in front of us; and some will be more anxious and scared than even we were at that age. Just learn to concentrate on the things we can control and learn to let go of the things we can't. Remember: These young people are on a quest to find themselves, and their experiences — both good and bad — will help to form the person they are to become.
***
Jeff Peterson is the Executive Director of Home Campus Programs for Fr. Flanagan's Boys Home. This includes 60+ residential homes and 3 schools. Jeff has a bachelor's degree in management and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Jeff has worked at Boys Town for 32 years in a variety of positions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.