Many winter sports are about to begin, and with them come tryouts.
It's important that parents support their athletes both physically and emotionally during this time. After all, some players are cut — whether it's because of ability, attitude or because there isn't enough room on the team roster.
In these cases, giving up may seem like the easier choice, but continue to encourage your child to hang in there and don't let them give up on their dreams or goals. Help them understand that working hard and trying again is what it takes to be successful.
Remind your athlete that many successful and famous people faced many rejections and failures, but the fact that they continued to work hard is what put them where they are today. When Michael Jordan did not make his high school team his sophomore year, he adjusted his game plan, pushed himself everyday and continued to practice until tryouts the next season. He ended up making that team and the rest is history.
At the same time, make sure you and your child aren't promoting a false sense of self in their abilities. Make sure they know what their strengths and weaknesses are. If they don't make the team this year, make sure to ask the coach what they can work on before next year's tryouts. Then help your child come up with a goal and create a plan to meet it.
After all, just making the team is not a good goal to end on, although it is a start. Athletes need to be specific. What team do they want to make? Junior varsity or varsity? What position are they wanting to play? Do they want to be a starter? Having a goal and working toward it will give your child a purpose and allow them to commit to the sport they are participating in.
Once you have a goal figured out, your child also needs to answer honestly about how much time they are willing to put into themselves and their team. If they make the team, it won't just be about them anymore.
This is where learning the team's culture is important before joining the program. Ask the coach what are the team's values, attitudes, expectations and goals about competition and teammate relationships? Is the team about having fun or winning? Is the focus about individual achievements or finding success as a team? Once you figure this out, you have to ask yourself, "Does this team culture fit with the goals and expectations set up by me and my child?"
If so, athletes need to work hard everyday to live up to those expectations from their coaches and teammates. They need to realize that sometimes it's more than their athletic ability that influences whether or not they make the team and receive playing time.
***
Angee (Henry) Nott is a former University of Nebraska track athlete who was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American. She was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. She has coached track and cross country at Boys Town High School since 2004, where she is also an English teacher. She continues to empower her students to reach their potential on the track and in the classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.