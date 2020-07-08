Another 4th of July has come and gone. Thankfully, everyone in my house emerged from the holiday with nary a missing digit or appendage. We’re pretty low-key Independence Day people, though. We eat food, shoot off a few fireworks, witness the neighbors’ expensive haul and then we call it good.
But it occurred to me — as we sat in the driveway Saturday — that every neighborhood has the same Fourth of July neighbor “types.” We’ve lived in multiple cities and states, but the same folks always rear their heads that night.
First, there is the Illegal Fireworks guy. This dude has waist-high tubes, massive mortar shells, firecrackers that shake foundations and often times he’s in possession of an actual working cannon. He’s got a plethora of buddies who appreciate his stash, cheering like groupies at a concert with every ground-thumping explosion. No one can confirm that he left the state to purchase his supply, but no one has seen the things he possesses in the metro area Booster Club tents, either.
Next, you have The Noisemaker. This gentleman isn’t about the flash; no, he is all about the boom. My father was this guy. He lit off entire bricks of Black Cats, threw them into a Foldgers coffee can in the middle of the street, then cackled like a middle-schooler at the ear-splitting reverb. Any fire-safe thing he could find that would amplify the sound of a ladyfinger was something he was tickled to hurl them into. And at the end of the night, if the bottom of that can was no longer intact, my father would wear the satisfied grin of someone who’d performed a truly amazing feat.
Let’s not forget about The Pyro. This is the neighbor who seems to be way more excited when the exhausted fireworks catch fire than when they actually exploded in the air. This guy not only enjoys watching them burn, but also sweeps all of the spent fireworks into a massive pile in hopes of generating a bonfire. We live down the lane from this guy, and a few years ago he managed to keep his street-fire burning for multiple hours.
However, all of these neighbors pale in comparison to The Party Block. This is an entire avenue of residents who are so dedicated to the glorious celebration of our independence that they block off the ends of their street so no traffic can interfere. Every house has contributed to the massive haul of fireworks, so this is a show for the ages and usually continues late into the evening.
Overgrown boys run wild with punks in their mouths, lighting things off willy-nilly while beverages flow freely from every driveway. Food, fun and fire pits — these resident revelers have thought of everything. This is the street to live on if you are down to party and have a penchant for both corn hole and the pungent tang of sulfur.
But regardless of which “type” you are or how you like to spend your Independence Day, I was reminded this last weekend that it is a holiday of community. It almost feels like a throwback to the past — like a few noisy hours pulled straight from the movie "The Sandlot" with kids running, parents socializing and fireworks popping overhead as Ray Charles sings "America the Beautiful."
I suppose that’s because in 2020, it’s a rare occasion where we all wander outside together and witness the world at the same time. And even though I’m glad the noise is over, I’m already excited to do it again next year.
***
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
