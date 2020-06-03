I never really understood those big law firms that claim "200 years combined experience" — when everyone in the photo is clearly under 50 — until I got married the second time around.
Yesterday was our second wedding anniversary, and it truly feels like we have been married for decades. My husband, Eric, and I laugh that it feels that way because we have 21 years combined experience. There was no honeymoon phase. We said "I do" and found ourselves building a family from somewhere in the middle.
We sat down a few weeks ago to reflect on our first two years together and what we've learned about marriage over time and this time around. Here are some things we have learned.
1. Marriage always looks different than what you expect. This is because, one, situations change and you can't anticipate everything. And, two, because people evolve and change over time. It can be a beautiful process, but it can also be incredibly difficult.
2. It's perfectly fine if your spouse drives you absolutely crazy sometimes. I could have never guessed how often Eric would spontaneously break into song. Some days (most days) it drives me crazy, but I also love the levity and happiness he brings to our family.
3. It's also okay and normal if you're not always in sync with one another. It doesn't mean that the partnership is bad. I am incredibly intense sometimes and care a lot about everything — little and big. I guess you could call that passion, but my husband might say that I "give a lot of feedback." It's a nice way of saying I'm hard to deal with.
4. Prior to getting married, we started counseling together and continued throughout the first year. We really needed to formulate those building blocks of trust and conflict resolution, and that served us well. I don't think people should be as afraid of therapy as they seem to be. It doesn't have to be a "last resort." This is something I would recommend for everyone as a proactive experience.
5. We look at life through different lenses. Sometimes that can be hard, but often it means that we're able to consider multiple perspectives. For us, this has built empathy and understanding. Not just about our family, but about the world that we're living in.
6. The hardest moments are the ones you grow the most through. We've learned a lot about ourselves — how we love and how we connect to each other. We carry the baggage of past relationships, but we've also learned a lot from them.
7. Find ways to repair after a fight. This will probably look different for each couple, but the opportunity to come back together, recap and forgive has been an important process for us.
8. Everyone talks about love, but really it's all about trust. At the end of the day, that's what makes a marriage work.
Eric and I are lucky. We've experienced a lot of married life already. While we wouldn't have chosen this long, rocky and winding path, it was worth it to find our person, our partner. We agree that getting married for a second time was one of — if not the best — decisions we've ever made. We agree that it's also one of the most difficult decisions we've made, and isn't for the faint of heart.
We took five people (ourselves and our three kids) — all with different expectations, histories and perspectives — and tossed them all together into a new family. It's taken each person time, commitment, patience and love to grow within this new unit, but it's worth it. And most of the time, it's pretty fun.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instragram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.