Summer break is over and most metro schools are back in session. Pretty soon, summer will be a distant memory replaced by pumpkin patches and fall jackets.
As I reflect on this past summer with my 7-year-old and 3-year-old, I have to think, "We nailed it."
We didn’t do too much and we didn’t get bored too often. It was the perfect amount. And we knocked out some items we don’t get to do when my oldest is at school, including the Omaha Children’s Museum, Wildlife Safari Park, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park and the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
Here are a few other tell tale signs that we made the most of summer!
- Split ends. My daughters bi-annual haircut showed plenty signs of days in the pool and limited amounts of showers (whoops!). However, when I think back on her swim team days and multiple afternoons in the pool, there are definitely no regrets — especially when my little guy started the summer terrified of the slides and ended the summer racing down them.
- Food-stained clothes. This can only means two things in our house — ice cream and s’mores. Even with 100-degree days, we managed to sneak in multiple s’more nights and enjoyed popsicles and ice cream on many days.
- Late mornings. My kiddos have spent any days we don’t have scheduled activities getting up at 9:30 a.m. or later. Yes, that means we’ve had late nights and sleepovers, but that is what summer is for. What it means even more is that somehow we beat parenting and our kids finally started sleeping in voluntarily. The switch was made so quickly though that it has me worried for high school.
- Batteries and bubbles are all gone. The rechargeable outdoor toys have been recharged nearly weekly lately, and we ran out of bubble solution. We even had to reorder water balloons halfway through the summer. To me, that means we’ve spent a ton of time outside, which is the only way to go in the summer.
- We aren’t itching to go back to school. While my kids are looking forward to school, they are sad to see summer days at the pool and doing lemonade stands go away. I think that means we’ve had just enough fun to want more, but not too much where we are over it.
Summer 2019, we will miss you. But just because school has started doesn’t mean we will give up on the next month. We fully intend to spend our after-school hours and weekends at the pool or, at the very least, playing outside because — gulp — winter will be here before we know it.
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
