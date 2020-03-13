As the threat of a community spread of coronavirus looms closer, many parents are legitimately getting worried about how they'll survive a two-week quarantine at home with their kids.
While I love my children and would relish the chance to be home with them during the week instead of at work, I won't lie when I say 14 days of not being able to go anywhere sounds pretty daunting.
My husband and I planned early and slowly stocked up on necessities for being home for two weeks. You know, food staples such as frozen bread to bake, peanut butter, mac and cheese, canned foods, pasta, etc. And also medicines and other First Aid-type things.
But what about fun things to do? After all, there's only so much screen time you can allow in one day. Below are some ideas.
1. Play some games. It can be a board game or video game. Get creative here. In my house, my kids enjoy board games like Candy Land, Dungeon Mayhem, Chutes and Ladders, My First Castle Panic, Yeti in My Spaghetti and Don't Rock the Boat. For video games, my kids enjoy the Lego Harry Potter games, Ultimate Chicken Horse and Super Mario Bros. (Older kids and adults should also check out Overcooked.) We also really enjoy doing puzzles in my house.
2. Read some books. This is your chance to start reading a bigger book together, like "Harry Potter" or "The Hobbit." We've started reading a few pages at a time of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." My kids really love it. My husband even does different voices for the characters. If you have older kids who read, assign everyone to various characters and have one narrator. Then, everyone takes turns reading their lines. This makes it extra fun and special, and they'll look forward to it every night. If you're an Omaha Public Library member, you can check out e-books and audio books. Now is a great time to read all the books you've let pile up on your dresser that you haven't read since having kids.
3. Do some crafts. If you're like me, you already have a ton of craft supplies at your house to do at least 10 different projects. If not, I suggest these staples: Construction paper (in varying colors, including white), markers, crayons, scissors, washable paint, paint brushes, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks, yarn, a glue gun, paper plates, stickers and tape. This will give you everything you need to make just about any easy kid craft you find on Pinterest. Need some craft project ideas? Check out our list here.
4. Bake something good. Nothing solves boredom like baking cookies or another delicious treat. It takes time and you'll have something to enjoy after everything is said and done.
5. Get moving. There is no shortage of workout videos on YouTube. Bring up one, put it on the TV or computer and get the whole family involved. You can also get creative and play hide-and-seek or put together an obstacle course around the house. You can even make up a scavenger hunt and have a prize at the end for the person who finds everything on the list. Another favorite in my house: Dance party. Turn the music up and get crazy!
6. Build a fort. I loved building forts when I was a kid. It was fun gathering all the blankets and pillows in the house to build the biggest and best fort we could. Plus it kept us busy for hours. We've even set up our tent inside the house and let the boys sleep in it overnight. It's a fun activity, and since it's not an all-the-time thing we do, it gets them extra excited.
7. Watch a movie. Once you have your epic fort built, make some popcorn and settle in for a good family movie. With so many streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, you have a plethora of options to choose from — and you probably won't have to watch the same thing twice. Unless you have little kids who ask to watch "Toy Story 4" every day. In that case, bless you.
8. Plan a special dinner. Get fancy. Pretend you're at a restaurant. Set the table up and use the nice plates. Pour some sparkling grape juice for the kids. Light candles. Play music.
9. Have a sleepover. No, not with other people. Bring all the sleeping bags together in one room. Have some snacks, watch a movie, play and game and then, when it's time, it's lights out together.
10. Put on your own theater show. Dress up in costume. Make up your own play or base it on your favorite movie. Heck, you could even make puppets out of socks or small paper bags and put on your own puppet show. Make it fun!
And just in general...
Overall, just remember to keep some semblance of a routine and structure. This has always been especially helpful advice when we've interrupted our normal routine by going on vacation. Make sure kids stick with their regular bedtimes and eat your meals at the normal time. If your kids take naps, keep up with that. Stay strong with your screen-time limits. My kids have to earn screen time by reading books or doing small chores like cleaning their room, picking up toys around the house and feeding the cats.
Hopefully these will help make the time go faster and more smoothly — and keep everyone in the house sane.
