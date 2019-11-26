Bring entertainment to the kiddie table this Thanksgiving with these Pilgrim-themed decorations.
Pilgrim Hat Crayon Cup
Things you'll need:
- Black cups
- Black cardstock paper
- Brown scrapbook paper
- Gold scrapbook paper
- Glass or mug to use for a circle template
- Scissors
- X-Acto knife
- Glue
Directions:
1. Using the black paper, cut circles a little larger than the top of the cup. (Our cups had a 3-inch diameter opening. We cut 4½-inch diameter circles.)
2. Cut the bottom out of the cup with the X-Acto knife.
3. Cut a 1-inch strip of brown paper for the belt. (So the belt would lay flat against cup, we cut open one extra cup and used the curved edge of the top of the cup as our guide.)
4. Cut a 1½ inch square of gold for the buckle and a 1 inch square of brown for the inside of the buckle.
5. Using the tape runner or glue, attach the belt and buckle to the cup making sure any cup seam is turned to the back.
6. Glue the top of the cup centered in the black circle.
7. Fill with crayons.
Turkey Place Setting
Things you'll need:
- Larger pine cones
- Various colors of foam sheets (red, orange, yellow and/or brown)
- Googly eyes
- Marker
- Fall-colored cardstock
- X-Acto knife
- Scissors
- Hot glue gun or glue dots
Directions:
1. Cut colored foam sheets into a 2-by-3-inch rectangle for each feather.
2. With a cutting board under your foam, on the 2-inch end, start cutting a curve beginning at the 1-inch mark, repeat on other side to form the feather. Cut very small slits in the edges.
3. Fold each feather in half, lengthwise, and ruffle the slits a bit to give the feather some depth.
4. Cut red wattle and orange beak from foam using small scissors.
5. Glue on eyes, wattle and beak using hot glue gun or other glue.
6. Poke feathers into pine cone.
7. Cut a circle for the place setting and write the name on it with marker.
8. Glue finished pine cone turkey to the circle.
Mayflower Straw
Things you'll need:
- White foam sheet
- Straws
- Scissors
- Hole punch
Directions:
1. Cut a 2½-by-1½-inch rectangle of white foam.
2. Punch a hole, centered, in each end.
3. Feed the straw through the holes.
***
This article originally appeared in the November 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
