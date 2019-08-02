If you have school-aged kids, then you know summer is already more than halfway over.
In less than a month, we will be sending our kids back to school with either cheers or tears. It seems like parents and kids either can’t wait to go back to school or are devastated that summer is over.
We are definitely the latter.
I love summer. We’ve swam a lot, done summer sports, gone on vacation, sat in the driveway with neighbors, grilled out, gotten tan and slept in. So now that things are winding down and we're doing less activities, I’ve come up with a few ways to maximize the next few weeks before school starts.
- Relax. Let sleeping in, sleepovers and lazy days happen because soon they will be few and far between.
- Swim. It’s hot right now. In fact, we just got out of a streak of 100-degree days. But who knows what will happen in the next few weeks? Early August has been cool the last few years and we’ve missed out on swimming those last weeks before school starts. So for now, we are swimming nonstop.
- Scrap the to-do list. Do I need to sort through my kids closets? Yes. Organize the playroom? For sure. Run 100 different errands? Absolutely. However, those can all wait. Besides the grocery store or a coffee run, I’m doing fun things from here on out until school starts.
- Embrace dry shampoo. If I don’t have time to shower daily, oh well. And as for my kids? If they shower once a week right now I consider it a success. (Don’t worry, they are little and not sweaty. If they get really dirty, we definitely shower.)
- Go to the zoo. My little one gets to go to the zoo all the time during the year, but my oldest? Not so much. She still loves it, though, and I want her to get to check it out at least one more time this summer.
You could call this the opposite of a bucket list. I’m trying to take out all of the busyness and just let my kids — and myself — enjoy these next few weeks. I can’t wait!
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
