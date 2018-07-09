When temperatures soar, appetites nose-dive. It's just too hot to eat!
However, break out the watermelon salsa with chips and everyone will make a beeline for the bowl. This recipe calls for a mini watermelon — just the right portion for you and the kids between cannonballs in the pool.
• 1 personal-size watermelon
• 1 cup cucumber, diced
• 1 cup bell pepper, diced
• 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
• 1/2 cup onion, diced
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon jalapeno, chopped (optional, to taste)
• Salt and black pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cut the personal-size watermelon in half. Take one half and, using a knife, cut watermelon into a checkerboard pattern and hollow out the watermelon to create a bowl. Set aside. Dice watermelon slices to measure one cup. (Set aside the other watermelon half for another use or prepare a second "bowl" of salsa.)
2. Drain the watermelon juice from the cup and place the diced watermelon in a large bowl. Add the onion, cucumbers, peppers, jalapeno (optional), cilantro, lime juice and black pepper.
3. Mix well and taste. Add salt and additional lime juice and black pepper if needed. Drain any excess juice from the bowl.
4. Scoop the salsa into the hollowed-out watermelon bowl and serve with chips. Also tastes great as a topping for grilled chicken or salmon. This recipe makes three cups.
Source: thegunnysack.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.