Watermelon coconut milkshake

 HEIDI HOFFMAN

Watermelon and coconut. Is there a better summer combination? We think not.

Check out this delicious and easy watermelon coconut milkshake recipe. We recommend enjoying it poolside!

HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

• 1 cup frozen seedless watermelon chunks

• 1 cup boxed coconut milk

• 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

• Mini dark chocolate chips (optional)

• Coconut flakes (optional)

HERE'S WHAT YOU DO:

1. Cut one seedless watermelon into chunks. Place cubes on parchment paper and freeze.

2. Add frozen watermelon chunks, milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend until you have a smooth but thick consistency.

3. Serve immediately. Optional: top with the coconut flakes and/or mini dark chocolate chips.

(Source: cooknourishbliss.com)

