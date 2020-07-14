On a recent evening before my kids went to bed, I informed them that we were doing something really special the next day.
We were going to the zoo.
Their eyes widened, they looked at each other and then immediately got up, dancing around and yelling.
Smart move right before bed, mom.
I could understand their excitement though. They haven’t been to any public space since early March before the coronavirus pandemic. After a few minutes of joyous celebration, I calmed them down and informed them we were only going with some strict rules in place — rules that included wearing a mask the entire time.
They’re not exactly new to masks. They see my husband, Kevin, wearing one when he runs into a store to grab groceries or into a restaurant to grab our to-go order. They have a couple that we've given them to wear whenever they want at home. And they see people walking around with them on.
My oldest son, Sam, has asked me why some people wear them and others don’t. I didn’t have a great response for him other than, “Well, they’re just not doing the right thing.”
They know why it’s important to wear a mask — to keep not only ourselves but those around us safe. They know about the coronavirus and how it’s made people very sick. We keep it in age-appropriate terms for them though. After all, I don’t want to needlessly scare them, but I think it’s important they’re not left entirely in the dark. Kids are smart and they pick up on things whether we want them to or not.
So after months of going nowhere, we decided an early weekday morning would be a good time to take them somewhere fun and see how they did wearing the masks.
A few days before our trip, we went online and reserved our tickets. You can reserve tickets up to three days in advance, which is nice. The time slots are available daily every half hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. so as to avoid super long lines and large crowds.
Throughout the zoo we found public pathways that were open for two-way traffic. And while not everyone seemed to follow the directions, most people did. The zoo also requires anyone ages 5 and older to wear a face mask inside any building, and they strongly encourage masks to be worn when outdoors on zoo property.
The majority of people took their masks off outside, and I was a little sad to see it. The paths were a bit crowded, after all, especially as the morning wore on. A few even made comments about those of us in masks including “That looks miserable” and “It’s too hot.”
We only removed ours when we were well away from any people or exhibit. It was hot, and we needed the occasional breather or refreshing drink. (There are no water fountains open, so be sure to bring your own!) And while it’s annoying to wear a mask (no one really wants to), it wasn't hard for us to keep a mask on while gathering around people we don’t know.
Surprisingly, our kids did very well with their masks. They've never worn them for an extended period of time, but our boys kept them on almost the whole trip. If my 6- and 3-year-olds can do it, I think healthy adults can, too. I was a little more worried about Elliott, and he did complain one time. I tried not to assume he would throw a toddler tantrum — parents of 3-year-olds know it's a real possibility — but I tried to give him some credit. And it worked. He kept his mask on except to munch on some popcorn.
A few other things to note: Many places such as the entrance gates, concession stands, animal exhibits and gift shop areas all had plexiglass shields in place. We decided to let the boys pick out a small stuffed animal and were happy to see signs saying "please refrain from touching the merchandise" until you were ready to grab the product you planned to buy. There were hand sanitizer stations all over the place, which was nice to see even though we came prepared with our own bottle.
A lot of the main indoor areas including the upper level of the Lied Jungle, the main level of the Desert Dome and the aquarium were open, while others such as the lower levels of the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome were closed. (I'm assuming it's because the spaces are too cramped.)
While it wasn’t quite the same experience as years past, it was still enjoyable. And that trip was much more fun than sitting at home, which we've been doing for months. I was relieved by all of the safety measures in place, and I was especially impressed by my kids’ amazing ability to wear a mask for the nearly two hours we were there. They were such champs.
Now I’m looking forward to visiting more of our favorite local spots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.