Summer has a way of slipping away. If you were hoping to squeeze in a family vacation, but it didn’t happen, a long weekend in St. Louis might be just the ticket. It’s a neat city and a close enough the drive won’t eat up your entire trip.
Our family went there last month. We were there from Friday afternoon through Sunday, and I was amazed how much fun we could squeeze in for both kids and adults. Some of the highlights were:
1. The Gateway Arch. Obviously. As a kid, I saw the Arch and honestly didn’t have much desire to go back again for myself, but of course we wanted the kids to see it. When we walked in, the new museum took our breaths away. It’s filled with interactive exhibits and intriguing history. It was so cool we ended up spending way more time there than we’d planned. As part of our Arch experience, we also went on a steamboat ride on the Mississippi River and watched a movie about how the Arch was made. As it turned out, the movie was one of my husband’s favorite parts of the trip. I guess that makes sense because he does construction work, but our kids, who are 8 and 11, and I were totally intrigued as well.
The steamboat ride was my favorite part. It was fun to be out on the water and learn about the St. Louis waterfront history. The boys favorite was a free scavenger hunt offered by the park rangers and the view from the top of the Arch. We went online before our trip and purchased a package deal that included the steamboat ride, movie and ride to the top of the Arch for a surprisingly reasonable price.
2. Baseball. Busch Stadium is in the heart of downtown St. Louis and the vibe downtown is really fun when there’s a home game. Tickets weren’t too expensive, and we bought them online ahead of time so we didn’t have to wait in line at the ticket booth. This was nice, too, because we could think about where the sun would be in the evening and make sure we had seats in the shade. That made a big difference on the day we went because it was hot! We brought our own sealed water bottles since they allow you to take them into the stadium. It was a great way to save a little money.
Even if you’re not a huge baseball fan, the experience of a live game is still a fun, family adventure. There are several games on the schedule yet for this year.
3. Anheuser-Busch Brewery Tour. Budweiser offers a free tour that showcases the Clydesdales, explains the history behind the company and teaches about the beer-making process. On the tour, adults get two free beer samples and kids get a free fountain drink. Obviously, this stop was more interesting for my husband and I, but it’s a short tour and the kids tolerated it well.
More tips: If you can swing it, stay in a hotel in downtown St. Louis. It’s expensive, but all the activities are right in that area, and it makes for a relaxing, fun trip. There are also several great restaurants in the area. My favorites were Charlie Gittos where I had the best seafood pasta of my life, and Brewhouse Historical Sports Bar where the nachos and blackberry beer really hit the spot.
St. Louis was a fun family vacation. I’m sure we’ll go back again some time and, when we do, we’ll be sure to take our boys to the St. Louis Science Center. My friends and their four kids — who range in age from 4 to 13 — went and said it was amazing.
Have you been to St. Louis with your family? What was your favorite family activity?
Jenni DeWitt is married and has two sons, the youngest of whom battled childhood leukemia — and won.
