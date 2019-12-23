Raising a gender-fluid child has gone mainstream.
In fact, it is not uncommon in Omaha, says Dr. Joan Daughton, a child psychiatrist with Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
“There are certainly many gender-diverse kids in Omaha,’’ Daughton says.
A gender-fluid child isn’t forced to identify as being a boy or girl, although there’s still a lot of pressure from society to do so.
Raising a gender-fluid child allows them to identify as the gender they feel is most authentic to them.
“There isn’t any expectation, and they get to figure it out on their own,’’ Daughton says. “Their brain is going to dictate correctly for them where they need to be on the gender spectrum, at each stage of their life.’’
Our culture wants us to be male or female, Daughton says, so it’s not always easy to raise a gender-fluid child. It can be difficult for some family members, and children can feel forced to make a decision on their gender when school arrives.
But there are ways to handle those situations, Daughton says.
If someone in the family is questioning your decision, she says, talk about the reasons you have chosen to raise your child as gender fluid.
“Talk about what you hope to get out of it for your child,’’ she says. “You can’t predict how they react or if they will comply with your wishes. As a family, you have to be ready to handle it when your extended family may want to assign a gender early on and have kids fall into certain stereotypes.’’
The issue can come to the forefront at holidays and birthdays. So offer suggestions about what types of presents the child would enjoy.
When it comes to school, explain to your child that there might be moments they have to pick male or female. Talk to them about what line they might feel comfortable joining, what bathroom they want to visit or what name they want to use.
“I think schools are more and more accepting of transgender or non-binary children,’’ Daughton says.
Some toddlers can already identify what gender is authentic to them while for other children, it may take years, she says. “For so many people they don’t fit into our culturally created gender steroetypes. They have to figure out where they fit in order to create a space for themselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.