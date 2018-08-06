My husband says I don’t know how to have “a lazy day."
He’s right, but don’t tell him I said that. I don’t know how to relax when there is nothing on the day’s agenda.
If I see a blank space on the calendar, my natural inclination is to fill it. Somehow, I’ve mentally equated not having anything to do with being needlessly idle. This feeling hasn’t let up since becoming a mom. If anything, I think I have somehow managed to convince myself that if the kids and I don’t have something to do, then I’m failing at my job as a mom.
Crazy, right?
When I say we have a plan for the day, it isn’t something as aspiring as climbing Mount Everest, or the parent equivalent of that feat — taking the kids to the zoo during peak visiting hours. I’m talking easy access activities such as a trip to the park, a play date with a friend or a trip to the library.
But after the past nearly two month's active and ambitious tour schedule packed with day camp, road trips and overnight wilderness adventures, it became very obvious the kids and I were in need of an activity hiatus.
When a debate on whether or not to wear socks turned into a sit-down-and-sob moment for my 6-year-old, and my 8-year-old son asked to leave a swim party because he was tired and just wanted to be home, it became starkly clear to me that we had hit the wall.
Summer vacation wraps up in just a few weeks. While we have had a very exciting and activity-packed summer, what we have had little to none of is staying home and doing absolutely nothing.
So I decided to give a “do nothing day" a try.
One day out of the blue during breakfast, I told the kids we weren’t going to go anywhere or do anything that day. We were going to stay in our pajamas as late as we wanted, eat food we wanted, watch movies, play games, build Legos and read books — anything our hearts desired.
My son and daughter met me with skeptical stares.
“Really?” Declan asked, “We don’t have to leave the house?”
Really.
And we didn’t. It was glorious. We played cards, we watched a movie, we had breakfast for dinner and, going with the all-day pajamas rule, my son never changed into outside clothes. Not even when he went to ride his bike in the back yard. That one really challenged my go-with-the-flow-on-do-nothing-day attitude, but I bit my tongue and stuck to the plan.
Then, while tucking into her pancake dinner, my daughter, Mara, gave her unvarnished opinion of our salute to sloth.
“I wish we could have do nothing day every day. It’s so relaxing.”
And to think, all I had to do to get a rave review for the day was to do nothing. Now, we obviously can’t do nothing every day, but I think the occasional lay about is in order.
I’ll even put it on the schedule — proving my husband correct once again. Even I will find a way for nothing to be something on the calendar.
