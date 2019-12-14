The holidays can be a crazy time of the year. Here are 10 tips to keep you organized and sane.
1. Make a list and check it twice. If you have a lot of things swirling around in your head, making a list can help bring focus on what needs to be done. There are lots of holiday apps to help with this.
2. Clean out the old decorations. Now that you have your house decorated, it is the perfect time to get rid of all the decorations that are still in the box. You know, the ones that you’ll never put out again.
3. Delegate. This is the best time of the year to delegate. We have our regular routine to maintain along with all the activities to celebrate the holidays. Now is not the time to pull out your cape and be superwoman. Ask for help. Have kids help decorate the house and make cookies. If you are hosting a party say yes to friends who offer to help or bring a snack.
4. Keep it simple. If you are planning on baking, hosting a party or maybe you have a holiday project in mind — try to keep it simple. Now is not the time to stress yourself out with a huge project or a complex recipe.
5. Say goodbye to traditions. If you have a tradition that is no longer fun, take it off your to-do list. Stopping it just this once doesn’t erase all the memories. It also doesn’t mean it has to go away forever. You can always bring it back next year.
6. Still shopping. Be careful with the small stocking stuffer types of items. More often than not these items are not what people want but we buy them out of desperation. Consider items that would be consumable. Movie passes and restaurant gift cards are always a good get.
7. Keep your priorities. Make sure you are still making time for your priorities like a dinner with the family and a good workout to stay healthy. If we start to neglect those, it can affect us both mentally and physically.
8. Set some limits. This goes along with keeping your priorities. All the parties and invitations are wonderful and such fun, but you do not have to say yes to everything. The office party might be a must but remember time is at a premium. Be picky at what you attend.
9. Take a year off. Skip all the hoopla or maybe just a part of it. Go away somewhere fun with the family and skip the presents. Or maybe you take a year off of sending out cards. You might make it a new tradition or it might rejuvenate you for next year’s celebration.
10. Consider an after party. After the holidays that is. January and February are pretty slow social months. Do a gathering of your closest friends at that time and more people might have the time to attend, relax and enjoy your gathering.
This article originally appeared in the December 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
