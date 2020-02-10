Sprinkles are sugar-coated happiness. They’re sweet toppers for almost any dessert and come in a rainbow of colors, shapes and sizes — especially around Valentine’s Day.

So don’t hold back in dressing up these white chocolate-dipped wafers. They’re so easy, the kids can get into the act of decorating and delivering a batch for their favorite Valentines!

STRAWBERRY VALENTINE SUGAR WAFERS

Ingredients:

  • White almond bark or candy melts
  • Strawberry sugar wafers
  • Assorted sprinkles

Directions:

1. Melt about half of the almond bark according to package instructions. Lay out a sheet of parchment paper.

2. Dip each wafer halfway into the white chocolate coating. Place the dipped wafers on the parchment paper and immediately decorate with sprinkles. Allow chocolate to harden.

3. Place cookies in an air-tight container to keep them from going stale.

(Source: www.southernmadesimple.com)

***

This article originally appeared in the February 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started