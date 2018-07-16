Last week I told you all about the kids’ first camping trip in the Sandhills of Nebraska. Well, our Cornhusker state fun didn’t end when we broke camp and made our way back east on Interstate 80 to Omaha.
Every summer for the past eight years we have been making summer trips to Nebraska to visit with family and friends. It's also a chance for me to do a little in-person work at the station, Channel 94.1.
This summer is no exception.
The kids have their annual July traditions: Staying at Grammy's house, swimming with their Papa Cavanaugh at the Field Club of Omaha, malts at Petro’s, more swimming at their Aunt Kate and Uncle John Cavanaugh’s back yard pool and a pilgrimage to the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Desert Dome. However, this time around, we stepped it up a notch.
Having kids is the best way to really dive into being a tourist — even in your own hometown. It can also be an amazing way to revisit your own childhood haunts and see them in a fresh light. If you don't have a child, I would highly recommend borrowing one from a friend or relative and get a list started of all the places you loved to go as a kid, as well as places that the adult in you would love to go to if you were a kid again.
Then get cracking.
Try the slides at the Gene Leahy Mall as a taste of the old, but then run and splash through the new Alaskan Adventure splashground at the zoo as a touch of the new. This year I found a perfect combination of the past and present — a trip to Platte River State Park.
During a recent walk down memory lane, my sister, Anne, and I were remembering all the good times we had while staying at Platte River State Park, including the cabins, climbing the tower, feeding the monster catfish at Owen’s Landing and — the crown jewel of every visit — the craft cabin.
We wanted to relive a little slice of our own childhood and introduce this flavor of summer fun to our kids. The park is still very much as we remembered it with a few exceptions to time’s past. There's now a cool new splash pad that just opened where the swimming pool once was; and cabins that once had bunk bed residents resigned to long hot sweltering nights now have air conditioning. However, the craft cabin was just as we remembered it, and it still held all its creative magic. Anne and I could have spent the entire afternoon — and the contents of our wallets — decorating bird houses, hammering leather key chains and bracelets and painting ceramic figurines.
A few things that have changed since we were kids — and that stood in the way of our crafting the day away — are the kids we now have of our own. Declan, Mara and their cousin, Conroy, were more interested in getting to the splash pad than finishing another round of art projects.
Our summer stay in Nebraska is coming to a close, but thanks to the extensive fun had in the last three weeks, I have secured myself a pair of activity-gorged children rendered exhausted for the foreseeable future. This can allow one grateful mama to make plans for a kids-free "glamping" trip back to Platte River State Park next summer for another round at the craft cabin.
Now if they could just get a wine bar....
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Omaha’s Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show is a mom to two children who lives in Chicago. She writes weekly for momaha.com.
