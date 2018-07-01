Clayton Anderson no longer flies among the stars, but the astronaut loves taking kids on imaginary journeys to space.
Now retired, the Nebraska native is doing just that with two books for young readers published this spring. One teaches kids the ABCs and another answers common questions about space.
Anderson knows kids love space.
He first wanted to be an astronaut back in 1965 when he was 6 years old.
His mom created a Mercury astronaut suit out of a hat box, pipe cleaner and a Styrofoam ball and covered everything — including him — in aluminum foil. He wore the suit in a parade in his hometown of Ashland, Nebraska.
“It was a nice silver space suit,” he said. “But I didn’t win. I got second place to a girl dressed up like Dorothy, and she had a real Toto. I think that was kind of cheating.”
After 30 years with NASA, Anderson is now hoping to pass on his love of space exploration to a younger generation with the books, which fits with his goal to entertain, educate and inspire.
Anderson’s first book was a biography. “The Ordinary Spaceman” was published in 2015.
He said he never thought about writing a children’s book until Marcia Jussel, with a Barnes & Noble store in Omaha, recommended the idea.
“(She) kept pulling me over to the children’s aisle and telling me I needed to write a children’s book,” he said. “I wasn’t quite sure I was up for that, and she insisted ... she let me know she was really thinking about the publisher Sleeping Bear Press and their affinity for alphabet books.”
After reading their books — particularly “A is for Airplane” — Anderson sat down and wrote “A is for Astronaut: Blasting Through the Alphabet.” It published in April.
Illustrations from Scott Brundage should captivate kids as young as 1, Anderson said, but the book includes sidebars that will teach older kids (and maybe even adults) about slightly more complicated outer space facts, including a NASA history lesson and the energy it takes to blast off.
“I think adults can love this book, young kids can love this book. Everyone can love this book,” he said. “It’s not just an astronaut book. It talks about space and gives a little history. I think it’s really cool.”
Anderson’s other new book, “It’s a Question of Space: An Ordinary Astronaut’s Answers to Sometimes Extraordinary Questions,” is aimed at teens and young adults.
Published by University of Nebraska Press, the book is a conglomerate of the many, many questions he’s been asked about being an astronaut and traveling to space.
Some popular things he’s been asked include potty questions — how do you go to the bathroom in space? — and whether he gets paid to tell people the Earth is round.
“The flat Earth guys ... I love them. I love to antagonize them,” he said.
“Questions of Space” is easy to read and the answers aren’t very technical, Anderson said. He’s hopeful teachers might pick it up and help get teens and young adults interested in space.
“That’s really my hope with this book — to maybe inspire a younger generation. Or help teachers inspire another generation,” he said. “Little kids are easy. If they see something bright that spins, they’re pretty interested. Teenagers are different with social media. Hopefully this will work to catch the attention of these young kids.”
Anderson was rejected by NASA 14 times before being accepted in 1998 and is the first and only astronaut from Nebraska.
During his time with NASA, he spent 15 years as an engineer and another 15 years as an astronaut. He flew in space twice, where he logged a combined 167 days. Anderson performed six spacewalks — where an astronaut gets out of his vehicle — and completed five months aboard the space station in 2007 and 2010, according to his profile on the NASA website.
For kids and teens who are interested in becoming an astronaut, Anderson has this bit of advice: “Never tell yourself no. The idea is you can do whatever you want — just don’t talk yourself out of it.”
His own story proves that.
