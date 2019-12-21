The holiday season means it’s time for gathering family and friends for food and celebration. To make the process easier, incorporate recipes that can feed a crowd without lots of exotic, hard-to-find ingredients or long, laborious prep and cook times.
This recipe for Hearty Roasted Winter Vegetables is an ideal side dish for holiday gatherings with enough to go ’round for everyone at the table. Plus, if you’re heading to a holiday potluck, it’s perfect for bringing along to share with the whole crew and versatile enough to be paired with a variety of main courses.
Hearty Roasted Winter Vegetables
Ingredients:
- 1 jar (16 ounces) whole pickled beets, drained
- 1 small red onion, cut into 12 wedges
- 2 cups baby portobello mushrooms, cleaned and stems trimmed
- 2 cups butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into ¾-inch chunks
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- ¼ teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste (optional)
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper, plus additional, to taste (optional)
- 2 cups Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and scored with cross-cut
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 400 F. Place beets, onion, mushrooms and squash on rimmed 15½-by-10½-by-1-inch baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic, rosemary, thyme, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/ 8 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Roast 15 minutes.
2. Add Brussels sprouts, stir and continue to roast until vegetables are tender and browned, about 30-35 minutes, stirring once. Adjust salt and pepper to taste, if desired.
***
This article originally ran in the December 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.