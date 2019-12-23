The holidays can be hectic.
There are presents to buy, cookies to bake and parties to attend. In my mind, it’s the equivalent of everyone in your life having a birthday on the same day. It’s absolutely fun, but it can be a lot to manage. And in the case of my family, Christmas isn’t just large gatherings and festive merry-making.
It also includes travel.
Being home in Omaha for the holidays is something I absolutely love. Even though we live in Chicago, my kids have only known the magic of a Nebraska Christmas.
A prime example: When my 9-year-old son, Declan, was writing his letter to Santa this year, he postmarked it with “his” Omaha address — aka Grammy’s house. He wanted to make sure the man in red didn’t forget that we relocate for Dec. 25.
When we pack up the car and head over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house, it’s a 500-mile expedition. So how do you keep two kids entertained during an eight-hour car trip without devices? Here are some of my tips and tricks.
1. A surprise bag
Even at Christmas, when the kids are poised to be showered with presents under the tree — assuming they’ve been good this year — I like to get a little travel “surprise” bag put together to keep them occupied in the car.
And really, it doesn’t have to be anything brand-new. I put together packs of card games, coloring pads and little treats for them to play and snack on during the ride. One year, I got us a book of jokes.
Whether you want to spend a couple of bucks picking up a new coloring or activity book, or just recycle what you have around the house that hasn’t been used in a while, it’s just the surprise of getting a bag of goodies that gets the excitement going.
2. Books
Whether it’s downloading an audiobook or taking turns reading out loud, sharing a book as a family has been a big hit with my kids.
Even though my daughter, Mara, is 8 years old and Declan, as a fourth grader, has been reading independently for quite a while, there is something wonderful about someone reading to you. Family favorites of ours include the “Harry Potter” books and “The Chronicles of Narnia.”
Time flies when you are wrapped up in an amazing story.
3. Games
Declan and Mara are still very into a little competition — even when buckled into the back seat of a car for hours on end. They enjoy games such as “I Spy” or road trip Bingo. The License Plate Game — how many different state license plates can one player spot? — is something the kids play even when we aren’t on road trips. They’re very keen to spot all 50 states, and they keep a running tally of who has racked up the most.
Warning: If your kids are anything like mine, arguments may — no, actually, they will — ensue.
However you’re getting to where you’re going this holiday season, may your travels be safe and your destinations merry. Happy holidays!
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
