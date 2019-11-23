Another generation of gaming is drawing to a close, with new PlayStations and Xboxes on the way next Christmas. But that means developers have become more confident in creating gaming experiences that look and play better than ever.
The following selection is chosen from titles this year that improve on some of the best from the industry's past, while standing out as some of the year's best. All but one of these games can be enjoyed with friends and family. From courtroom dramas to exploring new worlds, these are the best games for kids this holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.