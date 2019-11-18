When KidsPost asked toy expert Stephanie Oppenheim what the trends are for 2019, some of her answers didn't surprise us. Coding kits and toys tied to children's movies seemed obvious. But a few of her answers were unexpected. Unicorns, for example, are found in several toy categories this year, including dolls and arts and crafts.
Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, was that puzzles and games are having one of their strongest showings ever.
"Parents and kids are both looking for ways to connect in ways that do not involve screens," said Oppenheim, whose independent group reviews thousands of toys each year. "There's something very comforting about working on a puzzle - looking for strategies and completing a task together. Having some go-to games for your family is also a great way of creating memories."
From her own youth, Oppenheim remembers battling with family and friends over Monopoly and Risk boards. "Learning how to play a game - being a good winner and loser - all of those important lessons come from playing with your family," she said.
So make sure to check out the fun games and puzzles among her gold-medal winners for 2019. You can read more about them and more toys at kidspost.com and Oppenheim's toyportfo lio.com. (Prices listed are those suggested by the manufacturer.)
Top Toys for 2019
Harry Potter dolls
American Girl Blaire
Invasion of the Cow Snatchers
Dog-Gonnit!
Pencil Nose
Spin and Spiral Art Station
Artie 3000
Mars Space Station and Mars Research Vehicle
Q-Ba-Maze 2.0 Colossal Stunt Set
Andrea's Talent Show
Receive weekly parenting tips, advice and information on family-friendly events from Momaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.