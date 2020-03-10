Next time the kids say, “How I wish we had something to do,” put them to work on this “Cat in the Hat” pencil holder. Fast!
“Cat in the Hat” pencil holder with Truffula Tree Pencils
What you'll need:
- Recycled can, clean and dry with label removed
- Red and white yarn (We used thick 5-ounce yarn)
- Stiffened white felt
- Craft glue
- Glue gun
- Scissors
- Permanent marker
What you'll do:
1. Using a permanent marker, use hash marks to denote six equal sections down the side of the can. This is your guide for the hat’s red-and-white striped design.
2. Squirt a little glue on the end of the white yarn and secure to the bottom rim section of the can. This first row is the most important. Once the glue is dry and the end of the yarn is secure, pull the yarn taut as you wrap it around the can to form your first stripe. Snip the yarn end and secure to can with glue.
3. Start a new stripe with the red yarn. Continue alternating colors up the side of the can, using your notches as a guide for stopping and starting each color.
4. Secure yarn with glue all around the top edge. Be careful using a high-temperature glue gun; the glue is hot to the touch. You may want to use hot glue gun finger-tip protectors.
5. The final step is the hat brim. Cut a white circle from stiffened felt and attach with glue to the bottom of the can. To cut the circle, we used a bowl about 2 inches wider in diameter than the can.
6. To make Truffula Tree pencils (as shown), you will need colorful pencils and glittery pompoms. Using a glue gun, affix a pom pom to the eraser end of each pencil, and voilá! You have a Truffula Tree.
(Source: club.chicacircle.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.