Life in my house is not fair.
That’s a fact, according to my 8-year-old daughter, Mara. And you know what? She’s not wrong. Life isn’t fair in my house — or anywhere else for that matter.
However, in my house, I try to make life age-appropriate. This isn’t based on a scientific matrix or some national average. No, I've come up with a general idea of how old my kids need to be to do or have certain things through a system of trial and error and a loose survey of my other parent friends.
Mara is keenly aware of how this excludes her due to the fact that she is 23 months younger than her older brother, Declan. So when Declan gets to play the video game "Roblox" or ride on a slide at the water park, her father and I hear about it.
“No fair! How come Declan gets to (insert amazing unobtainable thing here)?!”
Sometimes, I’m patient and try and carefully explain to her that I know it seems unfair, but we, as her parents, aren’t trying to be cruel. And when she is 10 years old, she’ll be able to do the things she sees her brother getting to do.
But I’m not always patient — and I think that is partly because I was never a younger sibling. I was the oldest. I didn’t have to wait to get old enough to do or have something that I saw an older brother or sister already do or have. But like I tell Mara, just because you see your big brother get something now doesn’t mean he didn’t have to wait.
And it may turn out that Declan can be the one to call no fair when he realizes that, as the oldest, he most likely had to wait a little longer than his sister.
When it came to things like permission to play Minecraft or getting his own room, he had to wait until he was 8 and 9 years old to get the green light. It was his little sister who quietly shaved two years off of that wait time when she got the go-ahead at age 7.
What my daughter has yet to understand is that there are advantages to being the youngest. Sure, she may have to wait to do something her brother gets to do, but I bet she won’t have to wait as long.
Unless you are a parent with an inexhaustible reserve of strength and will, some of the age standards are going to slide, and those younger kids are going to get a pass. I can’t speak for all parents, but for me it’s a combination of forgetfulness and exhaustion. Two years is a long time to keep straight what, in some cases, is an arbitrarily-selected age to allow something.
So keep asking, kids! Not like kids need reminding to keep asking anything, but who knows? Maybe mom will be tired and distracted long enough to forget what magic age she decided you have to be to get your ears pierced or have 15 friends sleep over.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
