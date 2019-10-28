Halloween is days away, and with it come little ghosts and ghouls who will be out walking neighborhoods collecting goodies.
A lot of parents send their children out trick-or-treating with gear to make their children visible to traffic. This often includes reflectors, glow sticks and LED lights.
Be cautious when using glow sticks. Glow sticks make children more visible in the dark while trick-or-treating, but they are soft to chew on and can be easily broken open.
Contact with liquid from broken glow sticks is one of the most common calls to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center. There were nearly 300 calls in 2016.
If a child gets some of the glow stick liquid in his or her mouth or eye, there is no need to run to an emergency room. Call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222, and the nurse will tell you what you need to do.
Here are additional helpful safety tips for your trick-or-treaters this year from the poison center:
- Check treats thoroughly before allowing children to eat them.
- Check wrappers for holes, tears and signs of rewrapping or tampering.
- Throw away unwrapped candy or fruits if the source is unknown.
- If your children use makeup rather than a mask, watch out for possible skin irritation, such as a rash or itching. If this occurs, remove the makeup immediately and thoroughly cleanse the area with soap and water.
- Dress children in light-colored clothing, short enough to prevent tripping, and apply reflective tape for added safety.
- Carry a flashlight after dusk and watch for cars. Try to finish before dark.
- An adult should accompany young children and Halloween visits should be limited to familiar, local neighborhoods.
- Make sure children can see well enough through masks to prevent falls.
- Dry ice can be used in punch bowls but should not be used in individual glasses. Frostbite can occur if skin comes into contact with dry ice.
