For most of us (okay, all of us), parenting in a pandemic feels like a daily tornado of emotions.
One moment we are excited to be home to start potty training and the next moment we are sad our children can’t see their grandparents. Then we are angry that we must separate a sibling fight. Finally, we are simply exhausted. But there is one feeling that seems to keep showing up at every moment: guilt.
It is hard enough not to feel guilty as a parent at one point or another, but the current pandemic has magnified its intensity. Some of us might be feeling guilty that our kids are still in daycare, while others might be feeling guilty that our kids are glued to the television. Some of us might be feeling guilty that we are not savoring this time at home. Then there’s some of us who might be feeling guilty for wanting a break from our kids!
Regardless of the scenario or position we might be in, it is hard not to question whether we are doing enough or doing right by our kids during this time. As Memorial Day weekend approached and restrictions eased, confusion and more guilt took over. You might be questioning whether you are a bad parent for keeping your kids in while the neighborhood kids are having play dates. While the uncertainty might linger, here are a few tips to lessen the parent guilt as we navigate re-openings:
• Consider your family’s values and what is most important to you. Determine what your family’s values are and how you can maintain them. Is it maintaining family gatherings? Is it keeping up with weekly family traditions (i.e. restaurant night, game nights)?
• Determine what your family is comfortable with. First and foremost, it is important to figure out what you are most comfortable with as a family. Your family’s needs may be different than your neighbor’s, so it’s important to consider factors that are relevant for you (i.e. immunocompromised family members, job exposure, etc.).
• Set guidelines and limits. Build social time in your children’s day with specific guidelines. It might be that your children can play with the neighbors for 15 minutes at a time. Or that your children can play with others who are wearing a mask. Consider what is appropriate and comfortable for your family and lay out the rules and expectations for the kids. Determine consequences ahead of time if rules are followed or broken.
• Prioritize specific family outings. As more places reopen, spend some time researching venues and activities that your family might be interested in to see what restrictions and guidelines are in place. Determine if your family is comfortable with the precautions set forth.
Lastly, schedule breaks for yourself. I can hear it now: “That’s going to lead to more guilt!” As parents, it is built into our DNA to prioritize our kids’ needs over our own. Parenthood is hard enough, so take care yourself. What your children need most during this time is you. If you are good, your kids will be, too.
Linda Phosaly is currently a provisionally licensed psychologist and postdoctoral fellow at the Boys Town Behavioral Health Clinic. She started here in August 2019 and will be continuing as a staff psychologist within the clinic. She provides assessment and therapy services for children and adolescents of all ages, but especially loves the little ones and parent-training. Prior to Boys Town, she worked as a school psychologist with Millard Public Schools and as a predoctoral psychology intern at Munroe-Meyer Institute. Outside of work, she loves spending time with her husband and their 2-year-old son. Linda love deals and you can find her hunting in thrift shops or looking for online bargains. She also love to bake and is currently working on her cake decorating skills.
