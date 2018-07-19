We live in a world where pictures and information across many different formats are available 24/7. Sometimes newsworthy events are so intense, kids find them frightening. Here are tips for helping your kids handle unsettling news stories and images.
1. If your children are age 9 or younger, screen what they can see and hear. Remove or severely limit their access to intense images and language in the news. Don’t leave your younger kids unattended at the computer or in front of the television. Pay attention to what’s on your car radio when your children are with you.
2. Talk with any older kids in your home about when and where they access the news so they don’t expose their younger brothers and sisters to material that might scare them.
3. If your younger children accidentally are exposed to troubling images or stories, encourage them to share their fears and feelings. Then, reassure them that they are safe and adults are handling the situation. Avoid lengthy explanations.
4. If your children are age 10 or older, ask them what they’ve heard or seen about unsettling news events. Talk with them about the importance of getting their information from reliable sources. Make sure to watch or read the news with them so you can discuss it calmly and in the context of your family’s values and world view.
5. Where and when you can, highlight the positive. A great example is the outpouring of support and prayers during the recent rescue of the 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach. Remind your kids that crises also provide opportunities for compassion and heroic action.
Regardless of the stories your child is hearing or seeing, be prepared to deliver the truth — but only as much truth as a child needs to know. The key is to be honest and help your kids feel safe. Sometimes it can be hard to tell if a child is reacting in a typical way or having a hard time coping with something in the news, and may need extra support. If you are concerned, talk to your child’s counselor or pediatrician. Always be open to discussion and keep the dialogue going.
Laura Holmes Buddenberg joined Father Flanagan's Boys' Home in January 2000. As a training manager at Boys Town, Buddenberg works as an administrator, writer and trainer, specializing in teen dating and relationships, media awareness, family spirituality, abuse and other issues affecting today's families.
