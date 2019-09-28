It’s that time again — parent-teacher conferences! As an educator and a parent, I’ve participated in my fair share of these meetings, and there are ways to make sure the experience is positive for both parents and teachers.
I know parents want to see their children find success in school, so I gathered up a few thoughts from past conferences to help guide parents on this educational expedition.
Write down your questions.
Before you meet with your child’s teacher, prepare a list of questions for yourself. I know that, sometimes, when I get in a situation where I may become nervous, I forget what it was I really wanted or needed to ask. Taking a moment to create a list ahead of time can help you have a productive conversation with your child's teacher.
Some questions to consider discussing with your child’s teacher:
- What are my child’s academic talents?
- Is my child working to their ability?
- How much time should my child spend on homework?
- What can we do to improve areas where my child is struggling?
- What can I do at home to support my child?
Be mindful of time.
Depending on your child’s grade level, you could have anywhere from five to 25 minutes with the teacher. Your time with the teacher is limited and you should try to make the most of it. First, be on time. Second, stay within the allotted time. Please be aware that there are many more parents who will need this teacher’s time.
Stick to the topic — your child.
While I feel it is important to develop a rapport with your child’s teacher, make sure the topic of conversation is your child and not extraneous issues. Teachers are on a limited schedule, so be cognizant of the time allotted. Also, make the best of your time. If it’s a policy and procedures question that can be answered in the school’s handbook, website or via email, try and avoid making it the topic of conversation.
Try not to get defensive.
It can be hard for us as parents to hear anything negative about our children (guilty). However, the point of these conferences is to find areas where our children have room to develop, and to create a plan of action. Becoming defensive at less-than-desirable news will create more problems than solutions.
Leave with a plan of action.
Bring a notebook and pen to write down any important information you receive during the conference. This may include strategies and explanations the teacher provided, suggestions for supporting your child at home and any additional resources mentioned during the conference.
Talk to your child.
The most important person in this conversation is your student. Make sure that you take the time to debrief with them about the positives of the conference, as well as the plan to remedy any obstacles moving forward. This lets them know you are there to support them in their academic endeavors.
Keep in touch.
You can contact your child’s teacher at any time during the school year. Most teachers are happy to regularly communicate with you. Find out the teacher’s preferred method of communication to aid in your child’s academic achievement.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
