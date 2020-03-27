It really hit me last week — I had no clue how to ease my daughter’s concerns about COVID-19.
My brain must have been in overload. I had been working every single day for the past few weeks in my media relations role for Douglas County, getting critical updates to the public about the pandemic. How could I take all of the information I had in my head from daily command briefings, press conferences and data reports, and translate that to an 8-year-old?
What I did know is that my daughter had legitimate fear, and that became clear to me after she turned down one of her absolute favorite things in the world — mint chocolate chip ice cream. I had offered to take her to one of our favorite local ice cream spots to pick some up, but she quickly turned to me and said, “No, mom! The virus!”
That’s when I realized I needed to do a better job helping my third-grader make sense of this uncertain, yet historic time we are living in.
Fortunately, I didn’t have to fumble over my own words. I turned to some of my mom friends — who are experts in their fields — to get the ins and outs of parenting pandemic-style. Here’s what they told me:
1. When it comes to talking with your child about COVID-19, start by making the information age appropriate. “Keep in mind you know your kid best so stick to the basics and the facts,” said Christian Hoeger, an Omaha licensed mental health practitioner, mother of twin boys and author. “You don’t want to inundate or overwhelm them with unknowns or too much information.” Hoeger, who was formerly the director of counseling at Girls Inc. of Omaha, said if your children aren’t asking more questions about the virus, don’t give them more information. “Kids always pick up on the anxiety of their parents. So if you are being calm, optimistic and serious, your kids will follow your lead.”
2. The “stay-at-home” period of this is actually great for re-connecting families, Hoeger said. “Take advantage of the not-so-typical parent/child activities. Take a walk around the block or do an activity outside when the weather cooperates. This is a rare opportunity to have some extra family time.”
3. For parents to stay sane, self-care is just as important, Hoeger said. “Take little breaks from being with the kiddos and put on Netflix for yourself,” she said. “Make sure you are getting the latest information on the virus from reliable sources, and don’t have the news running 24/7. Also, don’t be afraid to join a mom group on social media to network with other moms looking to help one another.”
4. The time is now to step up your home hygiene, if you haven’t already, said Dr. Sasha Shillcutt, a professor of anesthesiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, mom of four and founder of Brave Enough, a platform for professional women. In her house, they have been focusing on five rules: 1. Wash your hands "every time you walk past a sink, before meals, after using the restroom and before bed." 2. No more hand towels. "We are using paper towels, single use and pitch." 3. No sharing drinks or food. "Now is the time to be selfish!" 4. No touching one another. "No more fist bumps! Instead, use a head nod to recognize others." 5. Do not touch your face. "This is the most difficult one," Dr. Shillcutt said.
5. Finally, the biggest thing parents can do for our communities is to “flatten the curve,” Dr. Shillcutt said, so we do not overwhelm our health systems. “We can all do our part by social distancing. Take steps to stay home whenever possible. Check in on elderly friends and family, call your neighbors and be as healthy as you’ve ever been. Eat healthy at home, exercise and stay positive.” Dr. Shillcutt's network of physician moms has a unified message: “We want our communities to take this seriously and listen to our health experts, because we care for all of you just as we care for our own families,” she said. “We urge you to stay calm and connected so you can do your part to contain the virus and stay well.”
6. Technology and screen time might not be such a bad idea for our children during their time at home, said Ferial Pearson, a local teacher, mom, author and founder of The Secret Kindness Agents, an international movement to spread kindness. “I'm telling my kids that just because we can't physically be with people, we can still connect and support our friends and family via social media and the phone. We need to be gentle with each other and with ourselves, as none of us have ever been through this before. We have to remember as parents and teachers that kids are stressed in a new way because of this, so we should be patient with them.”
7. Pearson said parents should not overburden their children with work right now. “We can take this opportunity to bond more deeply with our children, to allow them to be kids who can take the time to play and explore and be creative and do the things they have been putting off, and we can do the same,” she said. “Many kids and parents are incredibly stressed and anxious right now, so kindness to ourselves is crucial. Using free apps like Insight Timer for meditation and storytime, cooking together, playing, pampering ourselves are all good ways to be kind to ourselves.”
8. For parents who are working at home while also trying to keep their children learning, think outside the box about what learning is, Pearson said. “Doing acts of kindness is educational. Many museums and national parks are doing free virtual tours. Take a break for a lunch hour and watch a TED Talk together,” she said. “Most importantly, be gentle with yourself and with your child; you do not have to make them go through a grueling seven hour work day. Even if they just get an hour of learning in, it's good enough. Have some sort of structure so that they are doing one or two chores and getting in some exercise. Make sure your children know you love them unconditionally. The only way we will get through this is together.”
