A family meeting is a scheduled time weekly where all family members get together to share important information, listen to each other’s achievements, discuss schedules and upcoming events, and make decisions as a family.
A good time to hold family meeting is on Sunday right after dinner. Holding a family meeting at that time will help create a family tradition of having Sunday dinners together and also help your family be ready for the coming week. There is no right or wrong way to hold a family meeting, but here are four important things to remember.
1. Make it positive. Set rules and expectations with your family so that the discussions held at family meetings are positive and flow smoothly. Encourage family members to say positive things about each other or report on individual achievements. Make sure to praise your children for encouraging each other and being positive.
2. Plan ahead. Use the time to coordinate everyone’s schedule and plan meals for the coming week. This is a great opportunity to remind individuals of appointments during the week and to coordinate who is providing transportation to each appointment. Make sure you have a way of documenting schedules and who is providing transportation, such as writing it out on a calendar or syncing calendars in your phones. After going over schedules, write out a weekly meal plan and grocery list so everyone can have a say in what meals are prepared and what food is purchased.
3. Include an open forum. Allow time for the family to discuss what is going on in their lives, current events, personal or family issues. Allow time for everyone to speak and be heard. Make sure the discussions are solution-focused and encourage family members to use social skills such as listening to others, accepting criticism and getting along with others. Try to have an agenda that identifies what will be discussed so the meeting doesn’t go longer than 15 to 20 minutes and so individuals don’t misuse the meeting to complain.
4. Make decisions. Encourage your family to make decisions as a group. This is time to include children in the decision making process but give them limits. This can include small decisions such as who is doing what chore for the week, to larger decisions such as where you are going for vacation. Children are more likely to be happy with a decision if they are able to give their input.
Not every family meeting is going to be positive, but don’t let that discourage you from continuing to have family meetings. Make sure you are consistent in your expectations and don’t be afraid to stop family meetings to have someone earn a consequence.
Family meetings are important because they help improve communication within a family. Plus, they help problem-solve issues as a team.
Bridget Barnes has more than 30 years of experience as a Health and Human Services professional. Bridget joined Boys Town's Family Services Research and Development department to assist with creating what is now the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.
